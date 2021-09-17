How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Rams | Week 2

Here's everything Colts Nation needs to know so as not to miss Week 2's action. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

The Indianapolis Colts look to get off the schneid this Sunday as they host the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The two teams couldn't be in more different spots heading into the showdown, as the Colts suffered through a lopsided loss in Week 1 and remain riddled with injuries while the Rams are in great health and walloped their opponent last week.

Both fanbases have plenty of reason to be glued to their seat during this matchup, so here is how they can observe the game.

Colts vs. Rams

Date/Time: Sunday, Sept. 19, at 1:00pm ET

Sunday, Sept. 19, at 1:00pm ET Where: Indianapolis, Ind.; Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis, Ind.; Lucas Oil Stadium Television: FOX — Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color), Lindsay Czarniak (sideline)

FOX — Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color), Lindsay Czarniak (sideline) Stream: FuboTV

FuboTV To find out what games will be on in your area, check here

Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline)

WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) On-Demand: NFL Game Pass (after the fact)

Behind a banged-up offensive line and numerous injuries to defensive starters, the Colts and quarterback Carson Wentz will attempt to pull off an improbable upset at home on Sunday.

The Rams bring an electric offense to Indy led by new quarterback Matthew Stafford as well as the best defensive player in the NFL in defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Will the Colts be able to gameplan enough around their disadvantages to pull this one off?

Tune in Sunday to find out.

