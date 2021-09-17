Colts vs. Rams: Week 2 Friday Injury Report
The Indianapolis Colts have a litany of ailments gracing the injury report this week as they welcome the Los Angeles Rams to Lucas Oil Stadium and try to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole.
While two starters have already been ruled out in cornerback Xabier Rhodes and right tackle Braden Smith, seven other starters are labeled as questionable heading into Sunday's showdown.
COLTS
WEDNESDAY
- Did Not Participate — LB Darius Leonard (ankle), G Quenton Nelson (foot/back), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), OT Braden Smith (foot)
- Limited Participant — OT Eric Fisher (Achilles), DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (ankle), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), DE Kemoko Turay (groin)
THURSDAY
- Did Not Participate — TE Jack Doyle (rest), LB Darius Leonard (ankle), G Quenton Nelson (foot/back), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), OT Braden Smith (foot), S Khari Willis (illness)
- Limited Participant — OT Eric Fisher (Achilles), WR Mike Strachan (ankle), DE Kemoko Turay (groin)
- Full Participant — DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (ankle)
FRIDAY
- Did Not Participate — S Julian Blackmon (back), DT DeForest Buckner (groin), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), OT Braden Smith (foot)
- Limited Participant — WR Parris Campbell (abdomen), LB Darius Leonard (ankle/illness), G Quenton Nelson (foot/back), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (ankle), DE Kemoko Turay (groin)
- Full Participant — TE Jack Doyle (rest), OT Eric Fisher (Achilles), DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (ankle), WR Mike Strachan (ankle), S Khari Willis (illness)
QUESTIONABLE— S Julian Blackmon (back), WR Parris Campbell (abdomen), OT Eric Fisher (Achilles), G Quenton Nelson (foot/back), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (ankle), S Khari Willis (illness)
OUT— CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), OT Braden Smith (foot)
RAMS
WEDNESDAY
- Did Not Participate — DL Aaron Donald (rest), DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee), LB Terrell Lewis (rest), OL Andrew Whitworth (rest)
- Limited Participant — DL A'Shawn Robinson (knee)
THURSDAY
- Limited Participant — DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee)
- Full Participant — DL Aaron Donald (rest), LB Terrell Lewis (rest), DL A'Shawn Robinson (knee), WR Ben Skowronek (forearm), OL Andrew Whitworth (rest)
FRIDAY
- Did Not Participate — TBA
- Limited Participant — TBA
- Full Participant — TBA
