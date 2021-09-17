Colts vs. Rams: Week 2 Friday Injury Report

Here is how the Colts and Rams are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 2 matchup. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

The Indianapolis Colts have a litany of ailments gracing the injury report this week as they welcome the Los Angeles Rams to Lucas Oil Stadium and try to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole.

While two starters have already been ruled out in cornerback Xabier Rhodes and right tackle Braden Smith, seven other starters are labeled as questionable heading into Sunday's showdown.

*The Rams' injuries will be added when they become available.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — LB Darius Leonard (ankle), G Quenton Nelson (foot/back), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), OT Braden Smith (foot)

Limited Participant — OT Eric Fisher (Achilles), DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (ankle), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), DE Kemoko Turay (groin)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — TE Jack Doyle (rest), LB Darius Leonard (ankle), G Quenton Nelson (foot/back), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), OT Braden Smith (foot), S Khari Willis (illness)

Limited Participant — OT Eric Fisher (Achilles), WR Mike Strachan (ankle), DE Kemoko Turay (groin)

Full Participant — DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (ankle)

FRIDAY

Did Not Participate — S Julian Blackmon (back), DT DeForest Buckner (groin), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), OT Braden Smith (foot)

Limited Participant — WR Parris Campbell (abdomen), LB Darius Leonard (ankle/illness), G Quenton Nelson (foot/back), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (ankle), DE Kemoko Turay (groin)

Full Participant — TE Jack Doyle (rest), OT Eric Fisher (Achilles), DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (ankle), WR Mike Strachan (ankle), S Khari Willis (illness)

QUESTIONABLE— S Julian Blackmon (back), WR Parris Campbell (abdomen), OT Eric Fisher (Achilles), G Quenton Nelson (foot/back), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (ankle), S Khari Willis (illness)

OUT— CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), OT Braden Smith (foot)

RAMS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — DL Aaron Donald (rest), DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee), LB Terrell Lewis (rest), OL Andrew Whitworth (rest)

Limited Participant — DL A'Shawn Robinson (knee)

THURSDAY

Limited Participant — DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee)

Full Participant — DL Aaron Donald (rest), LB Terrell Lewis (rest), DL A'Shawn Robinson (knee), WR Ben Skowronek (forearm), OL Andrew Whitworth (rest)

FRIDAY

