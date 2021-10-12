How Much Each Colt Saw the Field vs. Ravens

    • October 12, 2021
    Colts vs. Ravens | Week 5 | Snap Counts

    Here is how much each Colts player saw the field on Monday in Week 5 against the Ravens. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
    The Indianapolis Colts dropped a heartbreaker on Monday Night Football in Week 5, spoiling a 19-point second-half lead and ultimately losing in overtime to the Baltimore Ravens, 31-25.

    The Colts had a firm grasp of the game early on, putting in a solid effort in all three phases until things began to fall apart in the second half.

    Here is how much each Colts player saw the field on Monday night at M&T Bank Stadium.

    OFFENSE

    • 69 (100%) — QB Carson Wentz, LT Eric Fisher, LG Chris Reed, RG Mark Glowinski, RT Matt Pryor
    • 68 (99%) — C Ryan Kelly
    • 61 (88%) — WR Michael Pittman
    • 59 (86%) — WR Zach Pascal
    • 50 (72%) — TE Jack Doyle
    • 38 (55%) — WR Parris Campbell
    • 36 (52%) — RB Jonathan Taylor
    • 31 (45%) — TE Mo Alie-Cox
    • 26 (38%) — RB Nyheim Hines
    • 23 (33%) — WR Ashton Dulin
    • 10 (14%) — RB Marlon Mack
    • 8 (12%) — TE Kylen Granson
    • 2 (3%) — C Danny Pinter, WR Mike Strachan

    The biggest shift in snaps in Week 5 was Pryor getting the start and playing the whole game over Julién Davenport, who had been starting at right tackle while Braden Smith is out with a foot injury. Davenport and Pryor had been rotating for a few weeks. Starting center Kelly left the field briefly and was replaced by Pinter. Back and healthy, Doyle reclaimed his TE1 role after taking a back seat to Alie-Cox last week.

    DEFENSE

    • 73 (100%) — CB Kenny Moore II, LB Darius Leonard, LB Bobby Okereke
    • 70 (96%) — FS Julian Blackmon
    • 60 (82%) — DT DeForest Buckner, CB Isaiah Rodgers, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
    • 59 (81%) — DE Tyquan Lewis
    • 49 (67%) — DT Grover Stewart
    • 47 (64%) — SS Andrew Sendejo
    • 41 (56%) — CB Xavier Rhodes
    • 31 (42%) — DE Kemoko Turay
    • 30 (41%) — CB Anthony Chesley
    • 19 (26%) — SS Khari Willis
    • 12 (16%) — DE Ben Banogu
    • 11 (15%) — DT Taylor Stallworth
    • 10 (14%) — LB Zaire Franklin, SS George Odum, DT Chris Williams
    • 5 (7%) — CB BoPete Keyes

    The Colts dealt with quite a few injury issues defensively on Monday. Starting strong safety Willis appeared to be on a snap count or limited role while coming back from ankle and groin injuries. Sendejo replaced him but then Odum came in for him after a big hit sent Sendejo to the sideline. Injuries to Rhodes and Rodgers also put Chesley and Keyes into the mix, which didn't go all that well.

    SPECIAL TEAMS

    • 18 (72%) — Matthew Adams, Zaire Franklin
    • 17 (68%) — George Odum
    • 16 (64%) — E.J. Speed, Ashton Dulin
    • 15 (60%) — Rigoberto Sanchez, Anthony Chesley
    • 14 (56%) — Andrew Sendejo
    • 9 (36%) — Luke Rhodes, Kameron Cline, DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart
    • 8 (32%) — Mo Alie-Cox
    • 7 (28%) — Julién Davenport, Eric Fisher, Matt Pryor, Mark Glowinski, Danny Pinter, Kenny Moore II, Bobby Okereke
    • 6 (24%) — Rodrigo Blankenship, Julian Blackmon, Khari Willis, BoPete Keyes
    • 5 (20%) — Zach Pascal, Nyheim Hines, Kylen Granson, Isaiah Rodgers
    • 3 (12%) — Ben Banogu
    • 2 (8%) — Ibraheim Campbell, Taylor Stallworth
    • 1 (4%) — Darius Leonard, Chris Williams 

    What do you think of this week's playing time? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

