September 10, 2021
Colts, RB Nyheim Hines Agree To Multi-Year Extension

Following extensions for Darius Leonard and Braden Smith, the Colts got another deal done just days before the start of the season, inking a multi-year extension with running back Nyheim Hines Friday.
Author:
Publish date:

Check off another box for the Indianapolis Colts and extensions for key players. 

Just two days prior to kickoff, the Colts and running back Nyheim Hines agreed to a 3-year extension worth more than $18 million, according to ESPN's Field Yates. 

Hines, who was entering the 2021 season on the final year of his rookie deal, was in search of an extension with a franchise he's grown comfortable with on and off the field, quickly and quietly becoming a valuable commodity in Frank Reich's system.

With a new contract in hand set to pay him $6.2 million in new money per year, Hines is now one of the top 10 highest paid running backs in football, matching the dual-threat skillset the diminutive runner possesses. 

Now, the Colts don't have to worry about potentially losing Hines in free agency. 

The fourth-year running back is coming off of a terrific 2020 season that saw him break out on the ground, rushing for a career-high 383 yards and three touchdowns on 89 carries while tying his career high in receptions with 63, adding a career-high 484 yards and four touchdowns through the air. 

Jan 9, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) runs the ball ahead of Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa (57) during the second half in the AFC Wild Card game at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Hines was terrific in the Colts' playoff appearance against the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round, rushing for 75 yards on six carries, ripping off runs of 33 and 29 yards late in the fourth quarter, nearly willing the Colts to the upset win on the road in Buffalo. 

With Hines locked up long-term, the Colts remain set at running back moving forward with Jonathan Taylor still on his rookie deal, though veterans Marlon Mack and Jordan Wilkins enter the final years of their contracts in 2020. 

Have thoughts on the extension for Colts' running back Nyheim Hines? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

