Colts' RB Room Ranked Second-Best in NFL by Pro Football Focus

A loaded running back room in Indianapolis is consistently considered one of the best in the league. Pro Football Focus slotted them in second overall in the NFL at the position.

The Indianapolis Colts and General Manager Chris Ballard have done a tremendous job building up the depth chart in the running backs room over the last three or four years.

Such a good job has been done by all involved that the Colts now boast one of the top running back rooms in the NFL. Pro Football Focus seems to be in agreement with that statement, slotting the Colts' running back unit in at No. 2 overall in its latest RB unit rankings ahead of the 2021 season.

With guys like Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack and Jordan Wilkins in the mix, it's hard to find any type of weakness at the position for the Colts.

Here's what Pro Football Focus's Ben Linsey had to say about the Colts slotting in at No. 2:

The Colts are another team that has impressive depth at running back after bringing back Marlon Mack on a cheap, one-year deal. Mack has multiple 1,000-yard seasons under his belt for Indianapolis at 25 years old, but he should be the third option in 2021 behind Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines, both of whom graded as top-10 running backs in the NFL in 2020. Taylor was one of the best runners in the league down the stretch last year. His 461 rushing yards after contact from Week 10 through the end of the regular season ranked third in the NFL behind only Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb.

Bringing back Mack was a surprise, especially so early in free agency, but the return of the two-time 1,000-yard rusher makes a strength that much stronger for the Colts. Add in the fact that Taylor and Hines played great football down the stretch in 2020 for Indianapolis and it's no surprise to see the Colts ranked this high by PFF.

Taylor is quickly taking a star turn in the NFL, pushing his way into the discussion of top back with the likes of Cleveland's Nick Chubb, Tennessee's Derrick Henry, and more, while Hines is the do-everything running back that provides a great change of pace, giving the Colts everything they might not have — and more — with Taylor.

With the Colts slotting in behind just the Cleveland Browns in PFF's rankings, it would not be a surprise to see the Colts at No. 1 next year in Linsey's rankings.

