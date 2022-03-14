Skip to main content

Colts Re-Sign Veteran Tight End to Three Year Deal

The Colts are bringing back long time tight end Mo Alie-Cox on a three year deal worth up to 18 million dollars.

The Indianapolis Colts have made their first free agent signing of the new league year, according to Jordan Schultz and confirmed by Joel A Erickson of the IndyStar.

The team is re-signing veteran tight end Mo Alie-Cox to a three year contract worth up to 18 million dollars. Alie-Cox, 28, just completed his fourth season as a member of the Colts' active roster. In his career, Alie-Cox has amassed a total of 70 receptions for 936 yards and eight touchdowns on roughly 20% of the team's offensive snaps.

With the retirement of mainstay tight end Jack Doyle early in the offseason, the Colts made re-signing Alie-Cox a priority in their offseason plans. While the team is certainly not done at tight end, this contract could (finally) lead to a bigger role for the veteran.

Alie-Cox has always been a rotational player with more of a blocking role in the offense. While this past year was littered with inconsistencies in the pass game, he has shown big-time potential in that area in the past.

The Colts' biggest hole on the roster still remains, for now, but this signing brings back a familiar face that is more than capable of having a role in the offense.

