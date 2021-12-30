Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    Colts Legend Named Class of 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist

    Colts' legendary wide receiver Reggie Wayne is one step closer enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame after being named one of 15 finalists for the Class of 2022 Thursday. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
    Make that one more Indianapolis Colts legend that is on the cusp of enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. 

    On Thursday, Colts' Ring of Honor wide receiver Reggie Wayne was named a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for the third consecutive year, joining a list of 14 other players awaiting enshrinement into the hallowed halls of Canton. 

    During his 14-year career in the NFL — all with Indy — Wayne recorded 14,345 yards on 1,070 receptions with 82 touchdowns. The 2001 first-round draft pick is among 15 Modern Era player finalists for the class of 2022. 

    He also dominated in the playoffs, where he ranks second all time in postseason receptions with 93 and fourth in postseason receiving yards with 1,254 yards.

    Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne retired after 2014 with franchise regular-season records in wins (143) and games played (211).

    Wayne hopes to become the second Colts' wide receiver and Hall of Famer to be elected to Canton as a third-time finalist. Longtime teammate Marvin Harrison was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the Class of 2016 after being named a finalist for the third time. 

    The 2018 Ring of Honor inductee averaged 92 receptions, 1,264 yards and eight touchdowns per season from 2000-2010 with Hall of Famers Peyton Manning, Edgerrin James and Harrison. Wayne had over 1,000 receiving yards eight times, 100 or more catches four times and 10 or more touchdowns three times in his outstanding career.

    Read More

    The former Miami Hurricane and Colt great sits 10th all-time in both receiving yards and receptions and was a six-time Pro Bowler during his NFL career. Wayne also earned first-team AP All-Pro honors in 2010, a year in which he finished with a career-high 111 receptions for 1,355 yards and six touchdowns at 32 years old, helping the Colts finish 10-6 that season under Jim Caldwell, winning the AFC South division title before falling to the New York Jets 10-7 in the AFC Wild Card round.

    Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne prepares to enter the field before a game in his final season in 2014 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

    When not racking up stats in-game, Wayne was an iron man for the Colts, racking up 189 consecutive games played, which remains the third-longest by a wide receiver in NFL history. He is also Colts' record holder for games played at 211 in his 14-year career. 

    The Hall of Fame's 49-person selection committee will select the Class of 2022, which will be announced at 9 p.m. E.T. on Feb. 10 during the "NFL Honors" telecast.

    Have thoughts on Colts legend Reggie Wayne being named a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for the Class of 2022? Drop a line in the comments section below.

    Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

    Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

