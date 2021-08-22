August 22, 2021
Colts' Reich 'Not Sure' About Decision On QB Competition Heading Into Third Preseason Game

One week after seeing both Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger dominate the Carolina Panthers, the two struggled against the Minnesota Vikings Saturday night, leaving the QB decision up in the air, according to head coach Frank Reich. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube).
It's been an up-and-down training camp and preseason for both Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger to date, and Saturday's performances by the two young quarterbacks didn't make the decision on the backup quarterback or potential Week 1 starter in place of an injured Carson Wentz any easier for the Indianapolis Colts and head coach Frank Reich. 

Ehlinger really struggled with the starters on Saturday night at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis against the Minnesota Vikings, throwing two critical interceptions while finishing with just 70 passing yards on the night. 

Aug 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacob Eason (9) passes against the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Eason came on in the second half and did much better, throwing for 132 yards. However, Eason was essentially a check down machine, averaging just 4.9 yards per completion, which simply won't be good enough to play winning football in the regular season. 

Though he didn't make any critical mistakes and handled himself just fine with the backups, Eason failed to distance himself from Ehlinger in the quarterback battle, at least in the eyes of Reich, who stated following the game to reporters that he needs to see more before making a decision. 

"I mean, I need to look at the film more closely but they both did some good things, made some good plays," Reich said. "Obviously Sam had two kind of tipped balls that turned into interceptions. Have to clean that up. Jacob missed one or two things early but then hit some big plays. But we'll learn from those. I think both did positive things. I've got to look at the film more closely to get a full evaluation."

Asked if he feels more comfortable heading into the third week of the preseason, in terms of making a decision at quarterback with projected starter Carson Wentz out with a foot injury, Reich was quick to state that he's not sure and simply needs to see more next week before making a decision one way or another. 

Aug 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) passes against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

"I'm not sure. I've got to look at the film to make that determination," Reich said. "But my hunch is that we're going to need to see another week. My hunch is we're probably going to need to see another week. I think both guys are doing enough, showing enough good signs. Both guys have made enough mistakes; that's normal. It's hard out there. It's not easy. So we'll just, we've got a whole other week of practice, one more preseason game. I'm not sure yet about the play time and who will start. (Indiscernible). We'll sit down with Chris and staff and talk that through.

"I think it's all good [to see another week]. I mean I think it's all good," Reich added. "Either way there's been a lot of reps. There's been a lot of reps. So I don't think we have two weeks after that. So if we get a grip on what's going to happen week one, I think we'll have plenty of time to establish what we need to establish."

An additional week of work and game repetitions might not change much on the outside, in terms of perspective, but a third week of work and additional reps in practice and games should put enough on film for Reich and his staff, including offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier, to make a firm decision on a potential Week 1 starter and the backup behind Wentz moving forward. 

Have thoughts on the quarterback battle moving forward with the Indianapolis Colts regarding Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel! 

Aug 15, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich (center) talks with quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) during a timeout in the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
