Skip to main content

Colts Reportedly Interested in Free-Agent CB James Bradberry

The Colts are reportedly among the teams interested in free-agent cornerback James Bradberry.

For those who thought early in the offseason that the Indianapolis Colts weren't showing enough urgency, things have taken quite the turn.

The Colts already made a huge splash move for a star cornerback recently when they signed All-Pro Stephon Gilmore, but they may not be done yet.

According to NFL insiders Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado and Shaad McGinnis of The Blue Stable, the Colts are among the teams interested in free-agent cornerback James Bradberry. Also showing interest are the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, and Las Vegas Raiders, per Allbright.

Bradberry was released by the New York Giants on Monday after the team failed to secure a trade partner. Back during the annual league meeting at the end of March, the Colts were considered a team to be interested in trading for Bradberry, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

The main issue at hand between the Giants and Bradberry appeared to be money, as the one-time Pro Bowl cornerback had already earned $2 million in 2022 and represented another $11.7 million in guaranteed money the rest of the year. Bradberry had already restructured his contract twice in 2021.

The Colts only have $13.4 million in salary-cap space according to OverTheCap — and still have to sign their 2022 NFL Draft class and undrafted free agents — but have some big contracts across the roster they could restructure to create more space

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bradberry (6'1", 212, 28 years old) was originally drafted in the second round (62nd-overall pick) of the 2016 draft by the Carolina Panthers out of Samford. He has since spent the last two years with the Giants after signing a three-year deal in 2020.

In his career, Bradberry has started 91-of-92 games and totaled 380 tackles (7 for loss), 3.0 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 3 fumbles recovered, 15 interceptions, 82 pass breakups, and 3 quarterback hits.

Most recently in 2021, Bradberry started 16-of-17 games and had 47 tackles, 2 fumbles recovered, a career-high 4 interceptions, and 17 pass breakups.

If the Colts like the price and Bradberry does indeed land in Indianapolis, he would likely be starting with Gilmore on the outside with Kenny Moore II inside, and Isaiah Rodgers, Brandon Facyson, and Tony Brown providing depth.

Should the Colts bring in Bradberry? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

USATSI_17667273
Film

Colts' UDFA Profile: Safety/Linebacker Sterling Weatherford

By Zach Hicks10 hours ago
Feb 1, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann of Central Michigan (76) works with a coach during National practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
News

PFF Tabs Colts Rookie OL as 'Best Fit' from NFL Draft

By HH Staff14 hours ago
USATSI_16685864
News

Versatile Defender Tabbed as UDFA Most Likely to Make Colts' Roster

By Jake ArthurMay 8, 2022
Nov 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Max Borghi (21) rushes against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts' UDFA RB Labeled As Team's Free Agent To Watch

By Josh CarneyMay 7, 2022
Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Central Michigan offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bleacher Report Tabs Colts' Bernhard Raimann As Team's 'Biggest Steal' In 2022 NFL Draft

By Josh CarneyMay 7, 2022
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) looks to the scoreboard late in the fourth quarter of the game on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. The Colts lost to the Jaguars, 11-26. The Indianapolis Colts Versus Jacksonville Jaguars On Sunday Jan 9 2022 Tiaa Bank Field In Jacksonville Fla
News

Even With A Playoff Appearance, Colts' GM Hints Carson Wentz Era Would Ended

By Josh CarneyMay 6, 2022
USATSI_10326893
Film

Colts' UDFA Profile: Offensive Tackle Ryan Van Demark

By Zach HicksMay 6, 2022
Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Central Michigan offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann (OL40) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts' Third-Round Pick Highlighted As Rookie That Landed In 'Ideal' Situation

By Josh CarneyMay 6, 2022