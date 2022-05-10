The Colts are reportedly among the teams interested in free-agent cornerback James Bradberry.

For those who thought early in the offseason that the Indianapolis Colts weren't showing enough urgency, things have taken quite the turn.

The Colts already made a huge splash move for a star cornerback recently when they signed All-Pro Stephon Gilmore, but they may not be done yet.

According to NFL insiders Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado and Shaad McGinnis of The Blue Stable, the Colts are among the teams interested in free-agent cornerback James Bradberry. Also showing interest are the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, and Las Vegas Raiders, per Allbright.

Bradberry was released by the New York Giants on Monday after the team failed to secure a trade partner. Back during the annual league meeting at the end of March, the Colts were considered a team to be interested in trading for Bradberry, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

The main issue at hand between the Giants and Bradberry appeared to be money, as the one-time Pro Bowl cornerback had already earned $2 million in 2022 and represented another $11.7 million in guaranteed money the rest of the year. Bradberry had already restructured his contract twice in 2021.

The Colts only have $13.4 million in salary-cap space according to OverTheCap — and still have to sign their 2022 NFL Draft class and undrafted free agents — but have some big contracts across the roster they could restructure to create more space

Bradberry (6'1", 212, 28 years old) was originally drafted in the second round (62nd-overall pick) of the 2016 draft by the Carolina Panthers out of Samford. He has since spent the last two years with the Giants after signing a three-year deal in 2020.

In his career, Bradberry has started 91-of-92 games and totaled 380 tackles (7 for loss), 3.0 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 3 fumbles recovered, 15 interceptions, 82 pass breakups, and 3 quarterback hits.

Most recently in 2021, Bradberry started 16-of-17 games and had 47 tackles, 2 fumbles recovered, a career-high 4 interceptions, and 17 pass breakups.

If the Colts like the price and Bradberry does indeed land in Indianapolis, he would likely be starting with Gilmore on the outside with Kenny Moore II inside, and Isaiah Rodgers, Brandon Facyson, and Tony Brown providing depth.

