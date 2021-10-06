Colts' Punter Brings Home Weekly NFL Honor

Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez has been named the AFC's Special Teams Player of the Week for his Week 4 performance against the Dolphins. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

The Indianapolis Colts had an unsung hero in their 27-17 win over the Miami Dolphins last Sunday.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced that Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for his performance in Week 4 against Miami.

He punted the ball four times for an average of 50.0 yards and a net average of 46.8, with a long kick of 57 yards. Two of his punts finished inside the Dolphins' 20-yard line, and three of Sanchez's punts were returned for a total of just 13 yards (4.3 avg.).

Sanchez is a do-it-all specialist on the Colts' special teams, as he also kicked the ball off six times, all of which were touchbacks. Sanchez is also the holder on kicks for Rodrigo Blankenship, who was 5-of-5 on kicks, including two field goals of 34 and 43 yards.

In his sixth season, this is the first Player of the Week honor for Sanchez. It's the first Special Teams Player of the Week honor for the Colts since Blankenship earned it in Week 11 last season. Sanchez is also the first player from the University of Hawaii to win the award since 2011.

Another milestone that Sanchez reached Sunday is tying former Colts punters Chris Gardocki and David Lee (nine) for the fourth-most games averaging at least 50.0 yards per punt in franchise history.

