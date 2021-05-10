Sports Illustrated home
Colts' Rookie DE Projected to Record Most Sacks of First-Round Pass Rushers

While he may be one of the rawest pass rushers in the 2021 NFL Draft, new Colts' pass rusher Kwity Paye is projected by Bleacher Report to record the most sacks in 2021 of any first round pass rusher.
Author:
Publish date:

When Michigan EDGE Kwity Paye fell to the Indianapolis Colts at No. 21 overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, fans and media members alike were ecstatic to see General Manager Chris Ballard grab one of the top pass rushers in the class.

As one of the top pass rushers in the class and landing in an ideal situation for early playing time, Bleacher Report projects the former Wolverine star to record the most sacks in 2021 of any of the seven total EDGE defenders in the first round — a list which includes Dallas' Micah Parsons, Miami's Jaelan Phillips, Paye, New Orleans' Payton Turner, Buffalo's Gregory Rousseau, Baltimore's Odefe Oweh, and Tampa Bay's Joe Tryon.

Bleacher Report projects Paye to record 58 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and seven sacks as an early-season starter and a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate, outpacing Parsons (six sacks), Turner (six sacks) Phillips (5.5 sacks), Tryon (five sacks), Oweh (three sacks) and Rousseau (one sack). 

Defensive end Justin Houston remains unsigned, which opens the door for youth and development on the Indianapolis Colts defensive line. Kwity Paye lined up in various spots along Michigan's defensive front. At 6'2", 261 pounds with an impressive athletic profile, he's a bit undersized, but his traits can translate to production on the pro level. Paye's four-year collegiate numbers (23.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks) won't grab your attention, but general manager Chris Ballard thought the former Wolverine's performances jumped off the tape." You always look for guys who pop," Ballard said. "Do they pop on tape when you're watching—all 22 of them—who pops off the tape? And Kwity pops off the tape. One, with his athleticism and his speed but also with his effort." Paye has a good chance to carve out an early starting role as Kemoko Turay and Tyquan Lewis also battle for more snaps. If Indianapolis re-signs Houston, the rookie will likely contribute as a reserve in a rotation. Regardless, he'll play a decent role in 2021.

Though he is a bit raw from a pass rushing perspective with a lack of a go-to move or a developed counter, Paye steps into a solid situation in Indianapolis where he'll see the field early, especially on run downs, and should learn quickly.

Giving him snaps to learn how to rush the passer against NFL tackles will only benefit him in the long run.

Should he crack double-digit tackles for loss and rack up seven sacks as a rookie, there's a good chance he'll steal the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year award, considering the 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in Washington's Chase Young won the award with 10 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries and a touchdown last season.

Have thoughts on Kwity Paye's rookie season projection from Bleacher Report? Drop a line in the comments section below!

Sep 28, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) and defensive back Josh Metellus (14) react after a play during the first quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
