Good Pass or Bad, Colts Rookie Wide Receiver Michael Pittman Jr. Expects to Make Each Catch

Phillip B. Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s become second nature for Michael Pittman Jr. to sound like a seasoned professional.

The Indianapolis Colts rookie wide receiver is seasoned beyond his years, a byproduct of having an NFL father of the same name and playing with several different college quarterbacks at USC.

One lesson Pittman has learned is to be accountable as a playmaker. The second-round selection, drafted 34th overall, understands it’s not to his benefit to ever blame a quarterback for a bad throw.

“That approach that I took was just taking responsibility and don’t blame it on it being a bad throw or a late throw,” Pittman said in Wednesday Zoom video conference call. “Just catch it. That’s kind of the mindset I have after that (college) experience.”

At 6-4 and 223 pounds, the physical Pittman impressed Colts scouts for his ability to make the difficult catches that were contested. He high-points passes well, positions his big body accordingly, and usually prevailed in one-on-one matchups against smaller defenders.

That’s what the Colts are looking for Pittman to do at the X receiver spot.

“The X responsibility is to go deep, to block, run slants, goes, and posts, and have those tough-down catches,” he said. “I feel like that’s what I can do because I am a big-body, strong, fast guy. I feel like that is made for me. I’m excited for it.”

Pittman arrived in Indianapolis on Monday, and made a quick stop to visit his new “office,” Lucas Oil Stadium.

Pittman had 101 receptions for 1,275 yards and 11 TDs at USC last season.

To prepare for his NFL adjustment, he reached out to two fellow Colts draftees, fourth-round quarterback Jacob Eason and sixth-round wide receiver Dezmon Patmon, who were also in California. He texted Eason, “Hey, let’s throw,” and they got together for some workouts.

“We basically developed fellowship and like an early relationship,” Pittman said. “It’s just good to know people before you move out to a place you’ve never been. It just gives you a sense of belonging because you already have that.”

Upon arrival in Indy, Pittman has participated in throwing sessions with Colts quarterback Philip Rivers, who has been working with his new teammates in the past two weeks. Rivers, who Pittman grew up watching in 16 seasons with the Chargers, signed a one-year, $25-million deal with the Colts for 2020.

“This week has almost made it real,” Pittman said. “Up to this, I hadn’t been here, I hadn’t really run routes with anybody except for Jacob and ‘Dez.’ It just makes it more real and also it helps us get those physical reps because they don’t always look the same when they’re on paper.”

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

