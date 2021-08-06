Colts' Rookie WR Mike Strachan Turning Heads Early In Training Camp

When Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard made wide receiver Mike Strachan the Colts' second seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Ballard stated he believed in the height/weight/speed makeup of the University of Charleston product.

Flash forward to training camp and on the field, Strachan certainly looks the part in pads. As of late though, his play in training camp is turning heads in a positive way and showing that Ballard and his scouting staff could have unearthed a gem in the big, raw receiver that is a moldable piece of clay.

On Friday in Westfield, Strachan was the star of the day, hauling in a twisting, one-handed touchdown over veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes in red zone drills and really thrived in one-on-one receiver/defensive back drills, showing his immense talent while stating he's ready to compete for a 53-man job much faster than anyone seemingly anticipated.

According to our own Jake Arthur (who was in attendance Friday), Strachan made a number of big catches in Westfield, though he did have a drop late in the session. Overall though the seventh-round draft pick looks like the real deal and was the buzz of camp Friday following his best day yet.

“He’s doing well," Colts' offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said of Strachan following Friday's practice. "Obviously, big body, fast with his size, which is unique. He just continues developing as far as just learning the offense. You can tell when he knows what he’s doing, he looks really good. We have a big install with these guys, and plays that he’s a little bit fuzzy on, he plays a little bit slower. That’s just going to pick up with more reps.”

When asked about Strachan's play in the end zone over Rhodes, Brady gushed about his athleticism and overall body control, stating that it's encouraging that a young receiver still learning the game can make plays like that on an All-Pro caliber cornerback so early in camp.

“It’s encouraging. I’m sure he’s not even thinking about that. He’s just out there running his routes," Brady said. "He’s lined up one-on-one and just work his technique. So, he’s not really thinking about who is in front of him – not right now.”

Brady is spot on with his statement that Strachan isn't really thinking about who is in front of him. In fact, Strachan himself stated after practice Friday that he's not overwhelmed and is adjusting just fine to the NFL.

“Well I know it’s a higher level," Strachan said. "I just basically wanted to come out here and show how well I’m able to compete and do my job. Coach talks about it all the time – just coming out and just doing your job each play. So that’s the role I’m willing to play.”

As of now, Strachan is easily one of the most anticipated players the Colts will put on the field in the preseason opener on August 15 at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Carolina Panthers. All eyes will undoubtedly be on young quarterbacks Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger, but with the way Strachan is performing in training camp, attention will be all on him once he steps between the white lines to see if his play can translate from camp to games.

