    • October 16, 2021
    Colts Announce Multiple Roster Moves Ahead of Week 6 Matchup With Texans

    The Indianapolis Colts made a handful of roster moves Saturday, seeing the return of a fan favorite to the 53-man roster in the process ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the Houston Texans. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
    It seems rather fitting that just two weeks from Halloween, The Ghost returns. 

    Veteran Indianapolis Colts' wide receiver T.Y. Hilton was officially activated to the 53-man roster Saturday ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the Houston Texans, giving the Colts' offense a significant boost after a 1-4 start. 

    Hilton returned to practice earlier in the week, just in time to take on the Texans, an AFC South foe that he's dominated over the years. 

    With the activation of Hilton to the 53-man roster, the Colts also announced a number of corresponding moves Saturday, elevating kicker Michael Badgley and safety Jordan Lucas to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, while placing kicker Rodrigo Blankenship on the Injured Reserve list.

    Blankenship tweaked his hip in warmups prior to Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens. The hip ailed him enough to miss the potential game-winning field goal as well as a key extra point, forcing the Colts to make a decision on the young kicker. 

    Badgley previously spent time with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2018, before then bouncing around with the Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans in recent years. He was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 14 and will likely be officially elevated to the 53-man roster in the next week or so, depending on the severity of Blankenship's hip injury. 

    Have thoughts on the Colts' roster moves Saturday ahead of the matchup with the Texans? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

    Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) receives the ball Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, during training camp at Grand Park in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp At Grand Park In Westfield Indiana Tuesday Aug 17 2021
