Colts Schedule Second Head Coach Interview with Giants' DC

The Indianapolis Colts have been busy in their search for their next head coach, and they've now scheduled a second, in-person interview with New York Giants defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale.

"#Giants DC Don 'Wink' Martindale is scheduled to have his second interview with the #Colts for their head coaching job tomorrow, source said," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted. "Top 3 on third downs and red zone with a rebuilding roster, Martindale could also help set the culture."

The Colts interviewed Martindale (59) and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka virtually last Sunday following New York's playoff exit at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles, and now the Colts will follow up with Martindale this Saturday.

In his first season with the Giants, Martindale's tutelage has been part of the drastic turnaround of a team that returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Martindale's arrival under first-year head coach Brian Daboll paid dividends. The Giants defense's ranks in yardage (25th, 358.2 YPG) and scoring (tied-17th, 21.8 PPG) weren't special but they finished with 41 sacks, were fifth on third downs (35.1%), and 10th in red-zone scoring (52.8%).

Martindale is a grizzled veteran who has been coaching in the NFL for 19 years and professionally for 37. He's a forward-thinking defensive schemer who routinely confuses opposing offenses, and he is revered by his players.

Along with Martindale, the Colts have requested/scheduled follow-up interviews with Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, and Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday. They were interested in interviewing Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn again, but he withdrew his name to return to the Cowboys.

