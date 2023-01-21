Is Shane Steichen Perfect Fit for Colts?

Given Shane Steichen's history with quarterbacks and the Indianapolis Colts' top draft pick, the pair may be a perfect match.

The Indianapolis Colts entered the offseason needing a new head coach, first and foremost.

Many fans were initially pessimistic given that controversial interim coach Jeff Saturday has been considered a serious candidate. Still, the Colts have cast a huge net with a list of about a dozen candidates they want to interview that seems to grow by the day.

One of the most promising candidates on that list is Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, who the Colts interviewed last Saturday.

The 37-year-old play-caller has coached in the NFL since 2011 with the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, and Eagles, working with quarterbacks like Philip Rivers, Justin Herbert, and Jalen Hurts. Steichen has also worked with different styles from guys like Jason Campbell, Brandon Weeden, Tyrod Taylor, and Gardner Minshew.

As an offensive coordinator for three seasons, Steichen's units have finished 9th, 14th, and 3rd in yards, and 18th, 12th, and 3rd in scoring. His offenses have also finished in the top five in rushing in two of the three years.

Recently on the Locked On Colts podcast, my co-host Zack Hicks and I spoke with Ben Solak from The Ringer about Steichen, his history, and his potential fit with the Colts.

