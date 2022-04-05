Report: Colts Sign Former Chiefs' Safety

The Indianapolis Colts have finally made another signing in free agency. This deal marks just the second outside signing the team has made this offseason, and the first free agent move since agreeing to terms with Brandon Facyson back on March 18th.

This deal is for yet another defensive back, as owner Jim Irsay announced that the team has agreed to terms with former Kansas City Chiefs' safety Armani Watts.

Watts is a former fourth round pick that has mostly seen special teams work in the NFL. He has logged nearly 1,000 snaps on special teams in his four year career, while only starting one game on defense.

For his career, Watts has totaled 58 tackles, three tackles for a loss, and two sacks on defense. He has mostly seen just garbage time with the Chiefs, but he was productive in those spare minutes he saw on the field.

While Watts is likely nothing more than a special teamer for the team, this is a move that adds a little bit to the depth of the defensive backfield. With the departure of former All-Pro George Odum this offseason, the team needed to find a replacement for his spot in the third phase of the game.

While there is still a ton of work to do to get this roster ready for week one in sixth months, this is at least a sign that the Colts are still working those phones!

Have thoughts on the Colts signing of Armani Watts? Drop a line in the comments below and let us know how you feel!

