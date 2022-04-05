Skip to main content

Report: Colts Sign Former Chiefs' Safety

Colts have reportedly made their second signing of the 2022 free agency period.

The Indianapolis Colts have finally made another signing in free agency. This deal marks just the second outside signing the team has made this offseason, and the first free agent move since agreeing to terms with Brandon Facyson back on March 18th.

This deal is for yet another defensive back, as owner Jim Irsay announced that the team has agreed to terms with former Kansas City Chiefs' safety Armani Watts.

Watts is a former fourth round pick that has mostly seen special teams work in the NFL. He has logged nearly 1,000 snaps on special teams in his four year career, while only starting one game on defense.

For his career, Watts has totaled 58 tackles, three tackles for a loss, and two sacks on defense. He has mostly seen just garbage time with the Chiefs, but he was productive in those spare minutes he saw on the field.

While Watts is likely nothing more than a special teamer for the team, this is a move that adds a little bit to the depth of the defensive backfield. With the departure of former All-Pro George Odum this offseason, the team needed to find a replacement for his spot in the third phase of the game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While there is still a ton of work to do to get this roster ready for week one in sixth months, this is at least a sign that the Colts are still working those phones!

Have thoughts on the Colts signing of Armani Watts? Drop a line in the comments below and let us know how you feel!

Follow Zach on Twitter @ZachHicks2.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Pre-Order Our Indy Draft Guide! Full Guide Drops on April 11th. Only $8.99 with the code "draft"

USATSI_16923428
Draft

30 Days of Colts' Fits: Nick Cross, Safety, Maryland

By Zach Hicks6 hours ago
Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kwity Payne (Michigan) with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell over video call after being selected by the Indianapolis Colts as the number 21 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium.
News

Date for Colts' Local Pro Day Revealed

By Jake Arthur6 hours ago
George Pickens Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft Georgia Bulldogs
News

Colts take Physical WR in Latest ESPN Mock Draft

By HH Staff8 hours ago
Nov 8, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) catches a touchdown pass against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
News

Opinion: Colts Will Regret Not Signing a Veteran WR. Here's Why

By Andrew Moore10 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich talks with players after practice at Grand Park in Westfield on Monday, August 2, 2021, on the second week of workouts of this summer's Colts training camp. Head Coach Frank Reich reappeared at practice after being away for ten days after a COVID-19 positive test. Colts Get Their Coach Back On Week Two Of Colts Camp
News

Colts Offseason Program Dates Announced

By Jake Arthur23 hours ago
Dec 23, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Frank Gore (23) rushes for a second quarter touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
News

Former Colts Running Back Announces Plans to Retire from NFL

By Jake ArthurApr 4, 2022
USATSI_17815421
Draft

30 Days of Colts' Fits: Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State

By Zach HicksApr 4, 2022
Pat McAfee Comp
News

Pat McAfee WrestleMania Highlights

By HH StaffApr 4, 2022