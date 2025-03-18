Colts Can Sign Cornerback with Ties to Lou Anarumo
It's smart for a team with a new coordinator to bring familiar faces to the squad for easy integration and a potential fast start. It's no different for the Indianapolis Colts and long-time Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.
One former Bengal is on the market after being released by the Tennessee Titans, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie.
Awuzie was a Bengal from 2021-2023, playing 37 games (32 starts) and grabbing 156 tackles, two interceptions, and 25 passes defended. Throughout eight years in the league, Awuzie has been a competent cornerback who can help elevate a defense in certain aspects.
Awuzie was a member of the Titans in 2024 and defended the run well per Pro Football Focus with a grade of 80.4, good for 17th among 222 eligible corners. Regardless of his mere 373 snaps and eight games due to injury, Awuzie can be a solid piece when healthy.
The question for Indianapolis is, where will they fit him in a suddenly full cornerback room? The players are listed below on the roster that file under corner.
-Charvarius Ward
-Kenny Moore II
-Jaylon Jones
-Samuel Womack III
-JuJu Brents
-Corey Ballentine
-David Long Jr.
-Alex Johnson
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
It's assumed that Alex Johnson might be a practice squad player or camp body, with the potential not to make the final roster. This still leaves seven cornerbacks, meaning Awuzie might not have room.
Awuzie is also an outside corner, which Charvarius Ward, Jaylon Jones, JuJu Brents, and Samuel Womack III all have on lock. Awuzie wouldn't cost as much as his three-year, $36 million contract with Tennessee indicates and can put a veteran presence into an already-improved secondary.
Awuzie perhaps needs a new start with a coordinator he knows well and vice versa. Is this an alluring reunion that Chris Ballard might take a swing on with $21,074,026 available? Possibly, but the only reason it won't happen is the aforementioned loaded cornerback room.
Indianapolis put importance on the defensive backfield, especially considering safety Camryn Bynum now joins the fray with Nick Cross. If there's anything Indy needs more of, it's backup for Bynum and Cross, as it's pretty bare past those two.
Awuzie is intriguing and makes sense given his ties to Anarumo, but Ballard likely needs to prioritize other positions. Some that stick out are more talent at safety, linebacker, edge, tight end, and offensive/defensive line depth. We'll see what else Ballard has cooked up in what has been an aggressive switch of philosophy from the general manager.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.