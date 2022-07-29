Skip to main content

Colts Make Roster Moves On Defensive Line

The Colts have added depth to the interior of their defensive line, signing free agent defensive tackle Caeveon Patton and releasing defensive end Bryan Cox Jr.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts weren't ready to let go of defensive tackle Caeveon Patton.

Three days after waiving the undrafted free agent, they signed him back to the roster, releasing defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. in a corresponding move.

Patton (6'1", 291, 23 years old), a rookie out of Texas State, was signed by the Colts after a tryout at the team's rookie minicamp following the 2022 NFL Draft.

In 44 games with the Bobcats, Patton totaled 179 tackles (11.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 3 fumble recoveries, and 6 pass breakups.

The depth behind the Colts' starting defensive tackles, DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, is unsettled. There are veterans in Chris Williams, R.J. McIntosh, and Byron Cowart as well as rookie draft picks Curtis Brooks and Eric Johnson II.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Under new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, just about all depth players are getting a chance to prove themselves during training camp. Through the first two practices, players have constantly rotated through the first, second, and third units so Bradley and his coaches can see what these guys can provide.

The team is monitoring Buckner's usage due to a back ailment that they are being precautious with. Plus, Williams left Wednesday's practice with an injury and did not participate on Thursday.

The Colts clearly liked enough of what they saw in Patton to bring him back, compete, and provide the depth that they currently need.

What do you think of these moves? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich walks the field during training camp Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Nfl Thursday July 28 2022 At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Ind
News

Locked On Colts: Matt Ryan Takes Control Early in Training Camp

By Jake Arthur1 hour ago
Alec Pierce Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
News

Frank Reich High on Colts Young Receivers

By HH Staff3 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) rests between drills during training camp Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Nfl Wednesday July 27 2022 At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Ind
News

Colts DE Yannick Ngakoue Embraces Indianapolis, Leadership Role on New Team

By Andrew Moore5 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) practices throwing during training camp Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Nfl Thursday July 28 2022 At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Ind
News

A Colts Podcast Highlights Stars of Week 1 of Colts Camp

By Andrew Moore15 hours ago
Kwity Paye Indianapolis Colts
Film

Gus Glossary: Breaking Down the Roles at Edge Rusher--Run Defense

By Zach Hicks17 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) practices throwing during training camp Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Nfl Thursday July 28 2022 At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Ind
News

Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 2: Matt Ryan Pushes the Tempo

By Jake Arthur20 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts players wear protective head gear over their helmets during training camp Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Nfl Wednesday July 27 2022 At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Ind
News

Locked On Colts: Matt Ryan, Nick Cross Star On Day 1 of Training Camp

By Jake ArthurJul 28, 2022 9:53 AM EDT
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) celebrates after making an interception early during the first quarter of the game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at NRG Stadium in Houston. Indianapolis Colts Versus Houston Texans On Sunday Dec 5 2021 At Nrg Stadium In Houston Texas
News

A 'Secret Superstar' on the Colts?

By HH StaffJul 28, 2022 8:04 AM EDT