Colts Sign Former CFL Offensive Tackle

The Colts have signed former CFL offensive tackle Jordan Murray to a reserve/future deal.

On Thursday, the Indianapolis Colts announced that they signed offensive tackle Jordan Murray to a reserve/future contract.

Murray (6'9", 325, 24) originally tried out for the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft but went unsigned. He then turned his sights to The Spring League in 2020 where he won a championship with the Generals.

Murray landed with the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2021, starting 11 games during the regular and postseason at both left and right tackle. Hamilton released Murray last Friday so he could pursue an NFL contract.

He played collegiately at North Texas University, starting 34-of-44 games at guard and both tackle spots.

After this move, the Colts now have Murray, Braden Smith, Carter O'Donnell, and Shon Coleman on the roster at offensive tackle.

What do you think about this move? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

An Indianapolis Colts helmet during warm-ups before a recent game.
