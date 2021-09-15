Colts Sign Veteran OL Following Tuesday Tryout

After a rough showing up front Sunday and a potential injury to a key starter, the Indianapolis Colts made a roster move along the offensive line Tuesday.

Sunday's home opener against the Seattle Seahawks was one of the worst performances by the Indianapolis Colts' offensive line in quite some time.

It was so bad, in fact, that the Colts and General Manager Chris Ballard had to make a depth move just in case on Tuesday, adding veteran journeyman offensive tackle Anthony Coyle to the practice squad.

The move by the Colts comes just hours after the franchise worked out four offensive linemen, according to NFL Insider Aaron Wilson.

The Colts did not work out former New England Patriots linebacker Chris Slade as Wilson reports here. Rather, the Colts worked out former Houston Texans and New York Giants' offensive lineman Chad Slade, along with Coyle, former Colts' lineman Brandon Hitner, and former Las Vegas Raider Jaryd Jones-Smith before ultimately signing Coyle to the practice squad.

Coyle previously participated in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2021 offseason program and training camp before being waived/injured from the Reserve/Injured list by the Steelers on August 10. Coyle previously dealt with some shoulder issues throughout training camp before being waived.

In 2020, Coyle spent time on the Steelers' active roster and practice squad but did not see game action.

The move bolsters some depth along the offensive line, especially at tackle where standout right tackle Braden Smith is dealing with — you guessed it — a foot injury that could hamper him throughout the season.

