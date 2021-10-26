    • October 26, 2021
    Colts Sign Veteran Safety to Practice Squad Among Other Moves

    The Colts have signed safety Jahleel Addae and tight end Eli Wolf to the practice squad, and released guard Zack Bailey from the practice squad.
    The Indianapolis Colts continue to bring in veteran reinforcements to the defensive secondary as they announced the signing of ninth-year safety Jahleel Addae to the practice squad.

    They also signed tight end Eli Wolf to the practice squad and released guard Zack Bailey from the practice squad.

    Addae (5-10, 195, 31 years old) most recently played in a second stint for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020 after spending time with them between 2013-2018. He spent 2019 with the Houston Texans.

    In 2020, Addae played in 11 games, totaling 21 tackles, 0.5 sack, 1 interception, 2 pass breakups, and 1 quarterback hit.

    In 107 career games (62 starts), he's compiled 438 tackles (18 for loss), 5.0 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 3 fumbles recovered, 5 interceptions, 26 pass breakups, 6 quarterback hits, and 1 defensive touchdown.

    Last week, the Colts lost starting free safety Julian Blackmon to a torn Achilles. In their first game since his injury, Andrew Sendejo and George Odum split the reps in Blackmon's spot. The Colts also brought in veteran safety Josh Jones last week.

    Wolf (6-4, 236, 24) signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent his first season on their practice squad but was waived during preseason roster cuts this summer.

    Nov 29, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Los Angeles Chargers strong safety Jahleel Addae (36) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium.
    Colts Sign Veteran Safety to Practice Squad Among Other Moves

