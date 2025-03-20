Colts' Situation Sparks 'Worry' for QB Battle
The Indianapolis Colts quarterback competition is ready to go after Chris Ballard pressed the button on signing former New York Giants top 10 pick, Daniel Jones.
Anthony Richardson didn't give Shane Steichen or Ballard much confidence in year two, struggling mightily as a field general. While Richardson thrived on the ground with 499 rushing yards, 34 first downs, and six scores.
But that wasn't the cause for concern, it was Richardson's passing ability. He'd conclude his 11 games with more interceptions thrown (12) than touchdowns (eight), along with a brutally bad 47.7 completion percentage. It's simple: Richardson has to be better or Jones will start.
However, NFL insider Albert Breer isn't the most confident in the Jones signing having a big impact.
"The idea, I get—push Anthony Richardson the way you did last year when you benched him. And I don’t hate Jones as a bridge quarterback for someone. But I worry that it came at the expense of an offensive line that now has to replace Will Fries and Ryan Kelly (though the Indianapolis Colts were without both for long stretches of 2024)."
To Breer's point, the Colts lost Ryan Kelly (center) and Will Fries (guard) to the NFC contender Minnesota Vikings. Now, Tanor Bortolini will step in to replace the four-time Pro Bowler Kelly, while potentially Matt Goncalves will take over the right guard spot.
Both played well as fourth and third-rounders but are still unproven as full-time starters to replace two juggernauts in the offensive trenches.
Jones will have to prove he can start again like he did for the Giants for 69 out of 70 games. Breer elaborates more on the Colts adding Jones and his lack of confidence in it being an impactful signing.
"I’d also be concerned that the talent on that side of the ball is average in general, which is something I don’t think Jones can solve, and makes me question what adding him will accomplish."
On that note, for Breer to insinuate the Colts have 'average' talent in Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce is a bit of a stretch. However, Jones hasn't been the greatest quarterback, struggling with turnovers throughout his NFL career.
Through his tenure, he's accumulated 70 touchdown passes (15 rushing), but also 47 interceptions and a whopping 50 fumbles.
These are areas that Jones must improve if he starts of course. It's more likely that Richardson wins the starting job, but he's also played only 15/34 career contests due to injury/benching. While the likelihood of another benching is unlikely, Richardson's injury woes have been prominent, giving Jones a shot at starting four or five games in his first year with Indy.
This quarterback competition will be a top NFL storyline through the offseason, training camp, preseason, and regular season, and with good reason. Everything rides on Indianapolis' young fourth-overall investment under center taking necessary steps in the right direction.
Otherwise, Jones will have ample opportunity to show the league his starting days in the Meadowlands aren't over. Keep tuned into this QB battle, as the Colts have to figure it out at field general or risk the consequences of losing consistency with the most important position...again.
