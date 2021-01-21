Colts Statements on Philip Rivers Retirement

HomeNewsHorseshoe Nation+
The three most influential leaders of the Indianapolis Colts expressed their gratitude to quarterback Philip Rivers after he announced his retirement.
INDIANAPOLIS — The following comments were issued by the Indianapolis Colts after quarterback Philip Rivers retired on Wednesday.

Owner & CEO Jim Irsay

“Without question, Philip Rivers is one of the greatest, and no doubt one of the toughest, players to ever play this game. For 16 years wearing Chargers blue, Philip gave the Colts fits, but he was a wonder to watch because of his skill at the quarterback position, as well as his undeniable love for the game. Even though he wore the Horseshoe for only one season, it was a season to remember, and we were fortunate to have his leadership and passion in our building for this part of our climb. We wish Philip the best in his retirement, and we will join fans in San Diego and Los Angeles in saluting him as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame someday soon.”

General manager Chris Ballard

“Philip Rivers made lasting impressions with every teammate and coach he competed with over the course of his 17 NFL seasons. I can’t overstate the importance of Philip’s leadership for us both on and off the field this past season. In one of the more unique years this league has seen, Philip’s veteran presence guided our team and played a major role in helping us reach the postseason. I’m not only appreciative of Philip’s contribution to the Colts in 2020, but the impact he made in the NFL and in the game of football during his career. He leaves the game with Hall of Fame success in multiple areas. We wish Philip, Tiffany, and his family all the best moving forward.”

Head Coach Frank Reich

“Philip is one of the fiercest competitors and most loyal teammates that our game has ever seen. His unwavering conviction as a leader and elite intelligence contributed to his Hall of Fame football career. Philip made our game better and the National Football League was fortunate to have him. I wish Philip, Tiffany, and the entire Rivers family the best and thank them for their contributions to our organization and community. I am anxious to see Philip trade his helmet for the headset and do what he’s always done best – bring his passion to the game of football and make others better.”

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers announced his retirement after 17 seasons on Wednesday.
