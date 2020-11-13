SI.com
AllColts
HomeNewsHorseshoe Nation+
Search

Colts Stun Titans, Take First in AFC South

Phillip B. Wilson

Four days removed from a humbling home loss, the Indianapolis Colts hit the road and delivered their most impressive victory of the season with a 34-17 triumph over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

The Colts and Titans are now tied for first in the AFC South Division at 6-3. But the Colts earned an early edge in the head-to-head tiebreaker. The teams meet again in two weeks at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Colts, who had lost 24-10 at home to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, bounced back decisively for their third win in a row in the “Music City.” Head coach Frank Reich has won each of those games with different quarterbacks, Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett, and Philip Rivers. The Colts have won 10 of 12 in Nashville, Tenn.

"You can tell I'm pretty excited," Rivers said. "This was huge."

The game turned in the third quarter, when Colts running back Nyheim Hines scored his second touchdown on a 2-yard rush and E.J. Speed blocked a punt that T.J. Carrie returned 6 yards for a score to erase a 17-13 halftime deficit.

"He had a fire in his eyes," Reich said of Hines, who celebrated his 24th birthday with two TDs a career-high 115 total yards. "He was in the zone."

After the Titans failed to respond with a missed field goal, the Colts drove to another score as Brissett bulled his way into the end zone on a 2-yard run.

The Colts' No. 1-ranked defense didn't allow a point in the second half. The Titans have been outscored 52-27 in the second halves of the last three games.

"I think we're going to have to re-evaluate everything we do," said Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

Titans running back Derrick Henry rushed for 103 yards on 19 carries, but facing a three-score deficit, the home team couldn’t rely on the run any longer. The 2019 NFL rushing champion was a non-factor down the stretch.

The Titans drove into scoring position again, but the Colts defense got another stop as quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw incomplete on back-to-back attempts. Tannehill finished 15-of-27 for 147 yards with one TD.

The Colts offense continually exploited a 25th-ranked Titans defense that has struggled to generate a pass rush and has given up chucks of yards this season. The Colts finished with 430 yards compared to the Titans’ 294.

Rivers completed 29-of-39 passes for 308 yards and one score. Rookie wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. had the best game of his first pro season with a game-high seven catches for 101 yards.

Hines, a backup running back typically utilized on third down, enjoyed his third multi-score game of the year. His first TD came on a 13-yard reception to tie the game at 10 in the second quarter. Hines finished with 70 receiving yards and 45 rushing yards.

"This is the best birthday ever," Hines said.

Colts defensive end Denico Autry contributed his team-leading sixth sack of the season, and fourth in the past three games. Linebacker Darius Leonard and safety Khari Willis each had a team-high eight total tackles.

After the weekend off, the Colts host the Green Bay Packers (6-2) while the Titans visit the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) in Week 11.

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

THANKS FOR READING ALL COLTS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, Week 10: Division Lead on Line in Primetime

The Titans lead the AFC South Division by one game over the Colts entering Thursday night’s showdown in Nashville, Tenn.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Linebacker Darius Leonard on Titans Workhorse Derrick Henry: 'He's a Defensive End Playing Running Back'

An improved Indianapolis Colts defense faces 2019 NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Fantasy Week 10: Who Starts at Titans?

A short week for the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans gets fantasy started in primetime on Thursday in “Music City.”

Jake Arthur

NFL Picks: Week 10

No time to rest on laurels of a decent bounce-back week with the Indianapolis Colts at the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night.

Phillip B. Wilson

Do Colts Trust Rookie Jonathan Taylor?

The Indianapolis Colts starting running back was benched after losing his first NFL fumble in Sunday's home loss, and has had only one carry in the second half of each of the past two games.

Phillip B. Wilson

Even Philip Rivers Laughs at Missed Tackle

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback’s stumbling missed tackle that failed to prevent a TD fumble return on Sunday led to some teammates having a few laughs at his expense.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts' Grover Stewart, Braden Smith Make PFF's 'NFL Week 9 Team of the Week'

The linemen are among several Indianapolis Colts who were graded in the top 10 at their NFL positions last week.

Jake Arthur

Colts' Offensive Issues Are Quite Clear

Although the Indianapolis Colts have a decent defense and have steadily improved with GM Chris Ballard, Sunday’s home loss to the Baltimore Ravens proved the offense still needs upgrades.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

PhilB24

Cheers & Jeers: Colts-Ravens

A promising start disappeared as the Indianapolis Colts didn't score in the second half of a home loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Phillip B. Wilson

Solid Defense Gives Colts a Chance

A Sunday home loss to the Baltimore Ravens proved discouraging, but the Indianapolis Colts defense played admirably.

Jake Arthur