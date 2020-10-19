SI.com
AllColts
HomeNewsHorseshoe Nation+
Search

Colts Take Hard Way to Victory

Jake Arthur

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts were eight-point home favorites on Sunday, but beating the Cincinnati Bengals proved to be much more problematic than anticipated.

Instead of a “cruise-control” game at Lucas Oil Stadium before enjoying a bye weekend off, the Colts rode a roller coaster. The offense picked up 22 yards on the first play, but then tight end Jack Doyle lost a fumble on a short pass.

Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow led the Bengals to a score, and the visitors kept scoring, while the Colts had a pair of three-and-out offensive possessions. Just like that, the Colts trailed 21-0.

Led by quarterback Philip Rivers’ three touchdown passes, the Colts didn’t panic and rallied to a 31-27 victory that marked the largest home comeback win in franchise history.

“No, I mean it’s a 60-minute game,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “There is going to be ebb and flow. Was it really bad to start out? Yeah, it was really bad to start out. Are we going to correct the mistakes? Do we want to stop them every time? Yes. Do we want to score every time? Absolutely.

“But at the end of the day, you have to try to do whatever it takes to win a game. Then when you do, even when it comes back and you win like this, you have to have the maturity to celebrate the win, to genuinely – it’s good to win a football game, get back on track. But like we say, even if we would have lost it, we’ll go in, we’ll make the corrections. We’re not going to ride the wave of results. We’re going to go back in and make corrections and try to become a better football team for the next game.”

The Colts were at a crossroads.

Down by three touchdowns and backed up at their own 13-yard line, they had a sizable play along the left sideline to receiver T.Y. Hilton, but it was ruled incomplete and upheld after Reich challenged the ruling.

The Colts got aggressive — they had to — and it worked.

Seventeen yards on a pass to Doyle. Fifteen yards to tight end Trey Burton. And then the big downfield shot, a 55-yard bomb down the right side to Marcus Johnson, who was on his way to a career-high 108 receiving yards.

Knocking on the door of Cincinnati’s end zone, Burton took the direct snap and plowed ahead for the 1-yard touchdown rush to give the Colts their first points, and a new sense of accomplishment.

Burton’s score was the first of three consecutive touchdown drives as the Colts trailed just 24-21 at halftime. The Colts had the momentum.

In the second half, the defense stepped up and clamped down, and the offense did enough to put the team ahead on a 14-yard TD pass to Doyle.

After allowing 230 yards of offense and 24 points in the first half, the Colts held the Bengals to just 168 yards and three points in the second half.

“What I love about this team is nobody panicked,” Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. “Everybody stayed on track. Nobody was pointing fingers. Everybody was looking at themselves and how they can do better. It was all across the board. We just need to come out and everybody has to do their job and come out with more energy and play our style of football, and that’s what we did. We fought out of it and that’s what makes – I’m so proud of this team, the way we came back from a 21-point deficit. It’s awesome.”

Another big theme was the Colts defense making the plays and putting on the pressure that they hadn’t been early.

Cincinnati entered the game giving up a league-high 22 sacks, and the Colts finally put pressure on Burrow and got him to the ground twice after leaving him untouched early in the game.

The Colts secondary also began playing more aggressively, making a season-high 11 pass breakups. The game-clinching play came in the final minute as rookie safety Julian Blackmon intercepted Burrow at the Colts’ 19-yard line.

It’s the first time an NFL team has overcome a 21-point hole since 2016.

Playing efficiently on both sides of the ball was key, and the Colts were able to correct some issues they’d had offensively when they went 7-of-11 on third down (63.6%) and 4-of-4 in the red zone (100%), both season-best marks.

The Colts offense relied upon the right arm of their 38-year-old quarterback, Rivers, who rightfully had been taking his lumps in the media all week after a poor Week 5 performance in a 32-23 loss at Cleveland.

Rivers’ 371 passing yards were his most since 2018, when he was captaining the L.A. Chargers. He caught fire with 235 yards passing in the second quarter, the second-most in a quarter by any NFL quarterback this season.

Save for a bad interception early in the fourth quarter, it was arguably Rivers’ best performance with his new team, and the Colts needed it.

Looking for a podcast? Check out the Bleav in Colts Podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network.

(Jake Arthur has covered the NFL and the Indianapolis Colts for nearly a decade and is a contributor for the team's official website, Colts.com. He’s on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL, and his email is jakearthur0890@yahoo.com.)

THANKS FOR READING ALL COLTS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cheers & Jeers: Colts-Bengals

There wasn’t anything to cheer about for one quarter, but the Indianapolis Colts eventually rallied to earn a few more cheers than jeers in Sunday’s home win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Phillip B. Wilson

Enjoy a Win, Indianapolis Colts Fans, But Don't Ignore How This 4-2 Team is Playing

That the Indianapolis Colts needed to rally from a 21-0 home deficit to edge the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday should be a concern.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Survive Scare From Bengals

After falling behind by three touchdowns, the Indianapolis Colts rallied behind Philip Rivers’ three TD passes and Trey Burton's two scores to edge the visiting Cincinnati Bengals.

Phillip B. Wilson

Inside AFC South: Most Troubling Stat?

The weekly series on AFC South Division developments with the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans focuses on which statistic is a big concern.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

chris5671

Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts, Week 6: Colts Try to Bounce Back at Home

The Indianapolis Colts have a three-game home winning streak entering Sunday, when the Cincinnati Bengals and promising rookie quarterback Joe Burrow visit Lucas Oil Stadium.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Head Coach Frank Reich: COVID-19 Scare Required 'Adapting and Adjusting'

Upon learning the Indianapolis Colts had four positive COVID-19 tests on Friday, head coach Frank Reich said his team was prepared for the scenario after months of reminders to be ready for anything. When re-tested samples came back negative, the Colts practiced.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts to Re-Open After False Positives

The Indianapolis Colts say four positive COVID-19 tests were re-tested and have been confirmed as negative. The team is re-opening its Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center facility and Sunday’s home game against the Cincinnati Bengals will proceed.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Close Facility After Positive Tests

Team announced early Friday morning that “several individuals” within the organization have tested positive for COVID-19 and that the team will work remotely in accordance with NFL protocols.

Phillip B. Wilson

NFL Picks: Week 6

A three-week stretch of mediocrity doesn’t sit well with the humble prognosticator, who has had to accept the overall picks percentage gradually declining after an encouraging start.

Phillip B. Wilson

Dwelling on Hardest Part for Colts Offense

While the Indianapolis Colts are heavily favored to beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the real challenge for an inconsistent offense comes later when opposing defenses are stronger.

Phillip B. Wilson