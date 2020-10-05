Colts Take Huge Injury Hits at Linebacker

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts’ No. 1-ranked defense could have its linebacker depth put to a significant test in Sunday’s road game against the Cleveland Browns.

Colts head coach Frank Reich reported Monday that leading tackler Darius Leonard (groin), starter Bobby Okereke (thumb), and reserve E.J. Speed (elbow) will be evaluated during the week to determine their availability. Leonard, an All-Pro weakside linebacker, missed the second half of Sunday’s 19-11 win at Chicago. Okereke, a second-year strongside linebacker who was second on the team with eight tackles against the Bears, was scheduled for a procedure on Monday. Speed is getting a scan.

“It’s too early to tell right now,” Reich said.

“With our injuries, you know, there’s no way to really address that other than to say, it is what it is. The guys who can play are going to play and they’re going to play well. We believe they’re going to play well and it doesn’t change for us. There is no other alternative mindset. Whatever the injuries are, they mount up, or however many or to whom, it makes no difference.”

The Colts (3-1) have thrived in a three-game winning streak thanks to a defense that has limited opponents to 11 or fewer points in each game, the first time that’s happened since 2013. The unit has allowed the fewest total yards (236.2) and points (14) per game.

All-Pro linebacker and Colts leading tackler Darius Leonard missed the second half of Sunday's road win at Chicago with a groin injury. Colin Boyle/USA TODAY Sports

But not having an All-Pro leader like Leonard and/or Okereke would be considerable subtractions on Sunday, when the Colts visit the Cleveland Browns (3-1), who are off to their best start since 2001, have scored 118 points in their three-game winning streak, and lead the league in rushing.

“Sure, each one is important, you care about every person and it means something to us personally, but as far as the team is concerned, that doesn’t change our mindset,” Reich said of the injuries. “The Browns don’t care. We’ve got to stop the run, no matter who is out there.”

Reserve linebacker Matthew Adams is already on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury in Week 2.

Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke, who had eight tackles against the Bears, suffered a thumb injury that required surgery on Monday. Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports

Offensive left tackle Anthony Castonzo also suffered a rib injury. Cornerback T.J. Carrie, who missed the game with a hamstring injury, will also be evaluated during the week of practice.

Browns leading rusher Nick Chubb suffered an MCL injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s 49-38 win at Dallas, and has been placed on injured reserve. That means Kareem Hunt, whose 275 rushing yards are 60 fewer than Chubb, will be relied upon more heavily.

The Browns have rushed for 818 yards, an average of 204.5 yards per game, with eight rushing scores.

The Colts allowed the Bears to rush for just 28 yards on 16 carries, and rank fourth in rushing defense at 77 yards allowed per game.

“They’re a talented offense,” Reich said. “Our defense has been pretty stout in this area, so this is going to be a great battle. Our ability to stop the run is going to be a priority importance.”

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)