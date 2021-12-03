Colts, Texans Announce Final Injury Report for Week 13

Here is how the Colts and Texans are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 13 matchup.

The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans have wrapped up their on-field portion of the workweek in preparation for their matchup this Sunday.

For the Colts, they continue to get relatively healthier after experiencing a battering of injuries early on, although they enter the weekend with three starters as questionable. For the Texans, an illness worked its way through the building this week, interrupting things for several players.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — DT DeForest Buckner (knee/foot), TE Jack Doyle (knee), C Ryan Kelly (knee), LB Darius Leonard (ankle/wrist), G Quenton Nelson (ankle), S Andrew Sendejo (calf)

Limited Participant — OT Eric Fisher (knee)

THURSDAY

Limited Participant — DT DeForest Buckner (knee/foot), TE Jack Doyle (knee), S Andrew Sendejo (calf), CB Rock Ya-Sin (groin)

Full Participant — OT Eric Fisher (knee), C Ryan Kelly (knee), LB Darius Leonard (ankle/wrist), G Quenton Nelson (ankle)

FRIDAY

Full Participant — DT DeForest Buckner (knee/foot), TE Jack Doyle (knee), OT Eric Fisher (knee), C Ryan Kelly (knee), LB Darius Leonard (ankle/wrist), G Quenton Nelson (ankle), S Andrew Sendejo (calf), CB Rock Ya-Sin (groin)

QUESTIONABLE — DeForest Buckner, Jack Doyle, Andrew Sendejo

TEXANS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — WR Danny Amendola (knee), DB Terrence Brooks (hamstring), WR Chris Conley (illness), WR Brandin Cooks (illness), RB David Johnson (illness/thigh), OL Justin McCray (concussion), OL Cole Toner (illness), DL DeMarcus Walker (hamstring), QB Deshaun Watson (personal)

Limited Participant — DL Jonathan Greenard (foot), DL Jacob Martin (shin)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — WR Danny Amendola (knee), DB Terrence Brooks (hamstring), WR Chris Conley (illness), WR Brandin Cooks (illness), RB David Johnson (illness/thigh), OL Justin McCray (concussion), DB Terrance Mitchell (illness), DL DeMarcus Walker (hamstring), QB Deshaun Watson (personal)

Limited Participant — DL Jonathan Greenard (foot), DL Jacob Martin (shin), OL Cole Toner (illness)

FRIDAY

Did Not Participate — WR Danny Amendola (knee), DB Terrence Brooks (hamstring), RB David Johnson (illness/thigh), DL Roy Lopez (illness), OL Justin McCray (concussion), DL DeMarcus Walker (hamstring), QB Deshaun Watson (personal)

Limited Participant — WR Chris Conley (illness), WR Brandin Cooks (illness), DL Jonathan Greenard (foot), OL Cole Toner (illness)

Full Participant — DL Jacob Martin (shin), DB Terrance Mitchell (illness)

QUESTIONABLE — David Johnson, Roy Lopez, Chris Conley, Brandin Cooks, Jonathan Greenard, Cole Toner

— David Johnson, Roy Lopez, Chris Conley, Brandin Cooks, Jonathan Greenard, Cole Toner OUT — Danny Amendola, Terrence Brooks, Justin McCray, DeMarcus Walker, Deshaun Watson

