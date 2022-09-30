Skip to main content

Colts, Titans Injury Report: 1 Starter Out, 2 Questionable

Colts' defensive starters Shaquille Leonard and DeForest Buckner are both questionable for Week 4 vs. the Titans while Julian Blackmon is out.
After a rough-looking start to their week, the Indianapolis Colts' injury report looks much better now at the end of the week.

Earlier in the day, head coach Frank Reich stated starting free safety Julian Blackmon will be out while fellow defensive starters Shaquille Leonard and DeForest Buckner will be questionable.

The Titans also have some important defenders either out or in limbo.

Here's how both teams are looking ahead of Sunday's matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — S Julian Blackmon (ankle), DT DeForest Buckner (elbow), CB Stephon Gilmore (hamstring), C Ryan Kelly (knee), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back), RB Jonathan Taylor (toe)
  • Limited Participant — OL Bernhard Raimann (ankle)
  • Full Participant — LB Shaquille Leonard (back)

THURSDAY

  • Did Not Participate — S Julian Blackmon (ankle), DT DeForest Buckner (elbow)
  • Limited Participant — OL Bernhard Raimann (ankle), DE Ifeadi Odenigbo (neck)
  • Full Participant — CB Stephon Gilmore (hamstring), C Ryan Kelly (knee), LB Shaquille Leonard (back), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back), RB Jonathan Taylor (toe)

FRIDAY

  • Did Not Participate — S Julian Blackmon (ankle), DT DeForest Buckner (elbow)
  • Full Participant — CB Stephon Gilmore (hamstring), C Ryan Kelly (knee), LB Shaquille Leonard (back), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back), DE Ifeadi Odenigbo (neck), OL Bernhard Raimann (ankle), RB Jonathan Taylor (toe)

OUT — Julian Blackmon

QUESTIONABLE — DeForest Buckner, Shaquille Leonard, Bernhard Raimann

Leonard had a procedure on his back in June and has been working toward his return to the field. He's been a full participant in practice for the last few weeks as he regains his strength and gameplay abilities but has been ruled out on the Friday of each game week. This is the first week that he's gone into the weekend as questionable. Reich said they'll determine Leonard's status on Saturday.

In Leonard's absence, Zaire Franklin — who leads the team with 30 tackles through three games — has filled in at MIKE linebacker. E.J. Speed has then filled in for Franklin at SAM linebacker.

Buckner hasn't practiced this week but has never missed a game in the NFL due to injury. However, if he cannot go, then expect to see an added dose of Tyquan Lewis, Byron Cowart, Dayo Odeyingbo, and perhaps Eric Johnson II at the Colts' three-technique defensive tackle spot.

Blackmon left last week's game early with his ankle injury and was replaced in the lineup by rookie seventh-round pick Rodney Thomas II, who played well and may be slated to make his first career start on Sunday against Tennessee. Nick Cross also factors into the equation depending on where defensive coordinator Gus Bradley decides to play Rodney McLeod.

TITANS

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — WR Treylon Burks (illness), LB Zach Cunningham (elbow), S Amani Hooker (concussion), TE Austin Hooper (neck)
  • Limited Participant — OLB Ola Adeniyi (neck), DB Ugo Amadi (ankle), CB Kristian Fulton (knee), WR Kyle Phillips (shoulder)
  • Full Participant — OLB Bud Dupree (hip)

THURSDAY

  • Did Not Participate — DB Ugo Amadi (ankle), LB Zach Cunningham (elbow), G Nate Davis (knee), WR Cody Hollister (back), S Amani Hooker (concussion)
  • Limited Participant — OLB Ola Adeniyi (neck), OLB Bud Dupree (hip), TE Austin Hooper (neck), WR Kyle Phillips (shoulder)
  • Full Participant — WR Treylon Burks (illness), CB Kristian Fulton (knee)

FRIDAY

  • Did Not Participate — DB Ugo Amadi (ankle), S Kevin Byard (personal), LB Zach Cunningham (elbow), WR Cody Hollister (back), S Amani Hooker (concussion), DT Jeffery Simmons (rest)
  • Limited Participant — OLB Ola Adeniyi (neck), CB Kristian Fulton (knee), C Ben Jones (rest), CB Roger McCreary (back), WR Kyle Phillips (shoulder)
  • Full Participant — WR Treylon Burks (illness), G Nate Davis (knee), OLB Bud Dupree (hip), TE Austin Hooper (neck)

OUT — Ugo Amadi, Zach Cunningham, Amani Hooker

QUESTIONABLE — Ola Adeniyi, Cody Hollister, Roger McCreary, Kyle Phillips

Tennessee is down a couple of starters in Cunningham and Hooker, so that's a significant hit to their defensive back seven. Amadi himself has even seen 56 defensive snaps through two games.

