PODCAST: A Colts Podcast and Titans Time Podcast Preview Colts Vs. Titans

Brandon and Andrew are joined by Tyler of Titans Time Podcast to talk about the Colts’ quarterback situation, how the Colts’ offensive line compares to the Titans’ defensive line, containing Derrick Henry, and more. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube).

Week Three of the 2021 NFL season sees a huge AFC South matchup as the Indianapolis Colts travel to Nashville to take on the reigning division champion Tennessee Titans.

The Colts come into this showdown at 0-2, looking to get their first win of the season. The Titans come in at 1-1 after a big come from behind win against the Seattle Seahawks. Both teams know the importance of this game and the possible playoff implications it may have down the line.

On Wednesday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast were joined by Tyler of Titans Time Podcast to preview the divisional showdown. The guys discussed how the Colts’ quarterbacks may fair against the Titans’ defense, the matchup between the Colts’ struggling offensive line against the Titan’s defensive line, how to contain Titans running back Derrick Henry, and much more.

Brandon and Andrew continue the show by giving their picks for the Week Three slate of games and give an update on the Pick’em Challenge Standings.

All of this, plus an update on the news around the NFL to get you set for a wild weekend of football.

Stay tuned to A Colts Podcast all season long as the go-to for all Colts’ game previews and recaps throughout the year. Special guests and analysts will be featured to give you a comprehensive look at each Colts’ game of the 2021 season.

Be sure to subscribe to A Colts Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

You can also follow the show on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreSI.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.