Colts, Titans Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup
The Maniac is back.
The Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans have announced their inactive lists ahead of Sunday's AFC South matchup, and for the first time this season, All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard's name is not on the list.
- S Julian Blackmon
- QB Sam Ehlinger
- CB Dallis Flowers
- OL Wesley French
- WR Dezmon Patmon
- OT Luke Tenuta
- DT Chris Williams
Leonard had a procedure on his back in June, which he's been rehabbing from. He's been a full participant in practice for weeks, and is now in good enough football shape to take the field once again.
DeForest Buckner (elbow) and Bernhard Raimann (ankle) were both also listed as questionable with injuries but are active. Blackmon (ankle) was ruled out on Friday.
- OL Le'Raven Clark
- LB Wyatt Ray
- LB Ola Adeniyi
- DB Ugo Amadi
- LB Zach Cunningham
- DB Amani Hooker
- DB Theo Jackson
Amadi (ankle), Cunningham (elbow), and Hooker (concussion) all entered the game having already been ruled out. Adeniyi (neck), wide receiver Cody Hollister (back), cornerback Roger McCreary (back), and wide receiver Kyle Phillips (shoulder) were all questionable.
Cunningham and Hooker are significant absences for the Titans defense, as both are important starters in the back seven.
