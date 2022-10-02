Colts, Titans Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

The Maniac is back.

The Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans have announced their inactive lists ahead of Sunday's AFC South matchup, and for the first time this season, All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard's name is not on the list.

S Julian Blackmon

QB Sam Ehlinger

CB Dallis Flowers

OL Wesley French

WR Dezmon Patmon

OT Luke Tenuta

DT Chris Williams

Leonard had a procedure on his back in June, which he's been rehabbing from. He's been a full participant in practice for weeks, and is now in good enough football shape to take the field once again.

DeForest Buckner (elbow) and Bernhard Raimann (ankle) were both also listed as questionable with injuries but are active. Blackmon (ankle) was ruled out on Friday.

OL Le'Raven Clark

LB Wyatt Ray

LB Ola Adeniyi

DB Ugo Amadi

LB Zach Cunningham

DB Amani Hooker

DB Theo Jackson

Amadi (ankle), Cunningham (elbow), and Hooker (concussion) all entered the game having already been ruled out. Adeniyi (neck), wide receiver Cody Hollister (back), cornerback Roger McCreary (back), and wide receiver Kyle Phillips (shoulder) were all questionable.

Cunningham and Hooker are significant absences for the Titans defense, as both are important starters in the back seven.

