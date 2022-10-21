Colts, Titans Injury Report: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines are Back

The Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans face off for first place in the AFC South on Sunday, and both teams are in relatively good shape, injury wise heading into the weekend.

On Friday afternoon, the Colts already ruled out linebacker Shaquille Leonard, defensive end Kwity Paye, linebacker JoJo Domann, and wide receiver Keke Coutee while the Titans announced they were shelving guard Nate Davis, linebacker Zach Cunningham, linebacker Joe Jones, and fullback Tory Carter.

Overall, here's how both teams are looking ahead of Sunday's matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — WR Keke Coutee (concussion), CB Stephon Gilmore (rest), C Ryan Kelly (rest), DE Yannick Ngakoue (rest), DE Kwity Paye (ankle)

Limited Participant — TE Kylen Granson (neck), LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)

Full Participant — S Julian Blackmon (ankle), RB Nyheim Hines (concussion), RB Deon Jackson (quad)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — LB JoJo Domann (abdomen), DE Kwity Paye (ankle), DT Grover Stewart (rest)

Limited Participant — WR Keke Coutee (concussion)

Full Participant — S Julian Blackmon (ankle), CB Stephon Gilmore (rest), TE Kylen Granson (neck), RB Nyheim Hines (concussion), RB Deon Jackson (quad), C Ryan Kelly (rest), LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back), DE Yannick Ngakoue (rest), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)

FRIDAY

Did Not Participate — DT DeForest Buckner (rest), LB JoJo Domann (abdomen), DE Kwity Paye (ankle)

Full Participant — S Julian Blackmon (ankle), WR Keke Coutee (concussion), CB Stephon Gilmore (rest), TE Kylen Granson (neck), RB Nyheim Hines (concussion), RB Deon Jackson (quad), C Ryan Kelly (rest), LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back), DE Yannick Ngakoue (rest), DT Grover Stewart (rest), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)

OUT — WR Keke Coutee, LB JoJo Domann, LB Shaquille Leonard, DE Kwity Paye

The biggest news is that no other players aside from the four that have been ruled out carry any injury designation, and that includes top two running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines. Taylor has been out since late in Week 4's game against the Titans and Hines went out very early into Week 5.

Leonard has cleared the concussion protocol but needs a little more time to get ready for game action after suffering a huge hit in the Colts' last meeting with the Titans back in Week 4. Paye has been out since suffering an injury late in Week 5's matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Leonard has missed all but one half of football this season, so expect to continue seeing a lot of Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed lining up alongside Bobby Okereke. With Paye out, it'll likely continue to be Tyquan Lewis and Dayo Odeyingbo seeing the bulk of the snaps at left end opposite of Yannick Ngakoue.

Domann was a new addition to the injury report this week while Coutee was forced out of last week's game early after taking a big hit on a 19-yard punt return.

TITANS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — LB Zach Cunningham (elbow), LB Joe Jones (knee)

Limited Participant — FB Tory Carter (neck), G Nate Davis (foot)

Full Participant — OLB Bud Dupree (hip), S Amani Hooker (concussion)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — FB Tory Carter (neck), LB Zach Cunningham (elbow), LB Joe Jones (knee)

Limited Participant — G Nate Davis (foot)

Full Participant — OLB Bud Dupree (hip), S Amani Hooker (concussion)

FRIDAY

Did Not Participate — FB Tory Carter (neck), LB Zach Cunningham (elbow), G Nate Davis (foot), LB Joe Jones (knee)

Limited Participant — C Ben Jones (rest), WR Kyle Phillips (hamstring)

Full Participant — OLB Bud Dupree (hip), S Amani Hooker (concussion)

OUT — FB Tory Carter, LB Zach Cunningham, G Nate Davis, LB Joe Jones

QUESTIONABLE — WR Kyle Phillips

The Titans are down a few starters as well, as Carter, Cunningham, and Davis are all important parts of their respective units. The interior of the Titans' offensive line was already relatively vulnerable due to its size but now is without Davis as well. It's a matchup that Buckner and Stewart could take advantage of, perhaps.

