Colts Announce Official Injury Designations vs. Titans

Here is how the Colts and Titans are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 3 matchup. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

The Indianapolis Colts got a pleasant surprise on Friday when they welcomed back quarterback Carson Wentz to the practice field, who suffered sprains in both ankles last Sunday in the Colts' loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Wentz had yet to practice this week before Friday.

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes was also able to practice in full, becoming a welcomed addition back to the lineup.

Here is how the Colts and Titans are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 3 matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — LB Jordan Glasgow (concussion), WR Zach Pascal (illness), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), QB Carson Wentz (ankles)

Limited Participant — WR Parris Campbell (abdomen)

Full Participant — S Julian Blackmon (shoulder)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — TE Jack Doyle (rest), OT Eric Fisher (rest), LB Jordan Glasgow (concussion), LB Darius Leonard (ankle), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), QB Carson Wentz (ankles)

Limited Participant — WR Parris Campbell (abdomen), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf)

Full Participant — S Julian Blackmon (shoulder), WR Zach Pascal (illness)

FRIDAY

Did Not Participate — CB T.J. Carrie (knee), LB Jordan Glasgow (concussion), G Quenton Nelson (back), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb)

Limited Participant — LB Darius Leonard (ankle), QB Carson Wentz (ankles)

Full Participant — S Julian Blackmon (shoulder), WR Parris Campbell (abdomen), TE Jack Doyle (rest), OT Eric Fisher (rest), WR Zach Pascal (illness), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf)

QUESTIONABLE— QB Carson Wentz (ankles)

OUT— LB Jordan Glasgow (concussion), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb)

TITANS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — LB Jayon Brown (hamstring), OLB Bud Dupree (knee), CB Caleb Farley (shoulder), TE Anthony Firkser (knee), RB Derrick Henry (rest), C Ben Jones (knee), G Rodger Saffold III (shoulder)

Limited Participant — WR A.J. Brown (knee), OLB Derick Roberson (knee)

Full Participant — OT Taylor Lewan (knee), OT Ty Sambrailo (foot)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — CB Caleb Farley (shoulder), TE Anthony Firkser (knee), CB Chris Jackson (illness), OLB Derick Roberson (knee)

Limited Participant — LB Jayon Brown (hamstring), OLB Bud Dupree (knee), G Rodger Saffold III (shoulder), OT Ty Sambrailo (foot)

Full Participant — WR A.J. Brown (knee), RB Derrick Henry (rest), C Ben Jones (knee), OT Taylor Lewan (knee)

FRIDAY

Did Not Participate — OLB Bud Dupree (knee), CB Caleb Farley (shoulder), TE Anthony Firkser (knee), OLB Derick Roberson (knee)

Limited Participant — G Rodger Saffold III (shoulder)

Full Participant — WR A.J. Brown (knee), LB Jayon Brown (hamstring), RB Derrick Henry (rest), CB Chris Jackson (illness), C Ben Jones (knee), OT Taylor Lewan (knee), OT Ty Sambrailo (foot)

QUESTIONABLE— OLB Bud Dupree (knee)

OUT— CB Caleb Farley (shoulder), TE Anthony Firkser (knee), OLB Derick Roberson (knee)

Have thoughts on this week's injuries? Drop them below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.