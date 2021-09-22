Colts vs. Titans: Week 3 Wednesday Injury Report

Here is how the Colts and Titans are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 3 matchup. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

It's Titans Week!

The Indianapolis Colts prepare for their first AFC South showdown of the young 2021 season as they head down to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans. And finally, they'll face a team that actually has some players who are playing hurt.

Here is how the Colts and Titans are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 3 matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — LB Jordan Glasgow (concussion), WR Zach Pascal (illness), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), QB Carson Wentz (ankles)

Limited Participant — WR Parris Campbell (abdomen)

Full Participant — S Julian Blackmon (shoulder)

The big story here is obviously Wentz, who injured both of his ankles last Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. One has a low sprain while the other has a high. Rhodes has missed both games this season so him still yet to practice isn't a great sign for his availability against Tennessee. Smith's status also bears monitoring as he too missed last week's game and is a starter on a Colts offensive line that is having an abysmal early season.

TITANS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — LB Jayon Brown (hamstring), ED Bud Dupree (knee), CB Caleb Farley (shoulder), TE Anthony Firkser (knee), RB Derrick Henry (rest), C Ben Jones (knee), G Rodger Saffold III (shoulder)

Limited Participant — WR A.J. Brown (knee), ED Derick Roberson (knee)

Full Participant — OT Taylor Lewan (knee), OT Ty Sambrailo (foot)

The Titans had several starters miss practice on Wednesday, and of them, (Jayon) Brown, Firkser, and Lewan all missed last week's game, so we'll need to keep an eye on them.

Have thoughts on this week's injuries? Drop them below in the comment section!

