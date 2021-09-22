September 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsDraftFilmSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Colts vs. Titans: Week 3 Wednesday Injury Report

Here is how the Colts and Titans are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 3 matchup. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
Author:
Publish date:

It's Titans Week!

The Indianapolis Colts prepare for their first AFC South showdown of the young 2021 season as they head down to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans. And finally, they'll face a team that actually has some players who are playing hurt.

Here is how the Colts and Titans are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 3 matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — LB Jordan Glasgow (concussion), WR Zach Pascal (illness), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), QB Carson Wentz (ankles)
  • Limited Participant — WR Parris Campbell (abdomen)
  • Full Participant — S Julian Blackmon (shoulder)

The big story here is obviously Wentz, who injured both of his ankles last Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. One has a low sprain while the other has a high. Rhodes has missed both games this season so him still yet to practice isn't a great sign for his availability against Tennessee. Smith's status also bears monitoring as he too missed last week's game and is a starter on a Colts offensive line that is having an abysmal early season.

TITANS

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — LB Jayon Brown (hamstring), ED Bud Dupree (knee), CB Caleb Farley (shoulder), TE Anthony Firkser (knee), RB Derrick Henry (rest), C Ben Jones (knee), G Rodger Saffold III (shoulder)
  • Limited Participant — WR A.J. Brown (knee), ED Derick Roberson (knee)
  • Full Participant — OT Taylor Lewan (knee), OT Ty Sambrailo (foot)

The Titans had several starters miss practice on Wednesday, and of them, (Jayon) Brown, Firkser, and Lewan all missed last week's game, so we'll need to keep an eye on them.

Have thoughts on this week's injuries? Drop them below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Sep 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) runs with the ball while Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts vs. Titans: Week 3 Wednesday Injury Report

Sep 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) celebrates his tackle of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts' Rookie Pass Rusher Pleased With How He's 'Acclimated' To Speed Of The NFL

Sep 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) catches the ball while Los Angeles Rams safety Jordan Fuller (4) defends in the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Recaps Colts Loss Vs. Rams

Sep 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle (84) spikes the ball after his two point conversion in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Veteran Leader Says Colts Not 'Pressing' Despite 0-2 Start

USATSI_16788445
Film

Film Room: Sophomore Wide Receiver Shines in Colts' Loss

Sep 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle (84) spikes the ball after his two point conversion in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts PFF Grades vs. Rams: Better Effort Brings More Acknowledgement

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) attempts to dive into the end zone Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Colts vs. Rams | Week 2 | Snap Counts

Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp (24) works to bring down Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Market Monday: Stock Up and Stock Down for Colts Vs. Rams