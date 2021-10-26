Buyers or Sellers: What Should the Colts Do at the Trade Deadline?

The Colts are in a bit of a tricky situation as the trade deadline nears, sitting with a record below .500. Should they buy or sell?

The NFL trade deadline is almost upon us, as teams have until November 2nd to finalize any potential deals. While it is unlikely that many moves will be made, the NFL deadline is notoriously much slower than other major sports, there has been an uptick in deadline deals in recent years.

The Indianapolis Colts head into the deadline in a bit of a difficult situation. They currently sit at 3-4 on the year with a big game coming up this week against the Tennessee Titans. On one hand, it's hard to be a buyer with a losing record. On the other hand, the team is just one game out of the wildcard race at the moment, and they could be just one game back of the division with a win on Sunday.

I decided to look at both sides of this argument and look at potential targets for the Colts if they buy, and look at potential players they could move if they sell.

If They Sell

I would like to preface this part by saying I don't think the Colts do much of anything for the deadline. If they do anything, I believe they are more likely to buy rather than full-on sell. That doesn't mean there aren't a few players that they could look at dealing, though. Here is my short list of potential players the Colts could trade away at the deadline:

Running Back Marlon Mack

The most likely move that the Colts make in the next week or so is dealing veteran running back Marlon Mack. The Colts and Mack have mutually agreed to seek out a trade partner, and the Colts have been taking calls for the running back in the past few weeks.

On the year, Mack has rushed 28 times for 101 yards as the team's third rusher. He is just two years removed from a 1,091 yard campaign back in 2019. The Colts may not get a sweet enough deal that entices them to move on from the steady back, but all it takes is one desperate team to make a panic offer.

All in all, I doubt the Colts get anything more than a 6th or 7th round pick in return for the depth running back.

Offensive Guard Mark Glowinski

I highly doubt the team entertains trading him, but the recent play of Chris Reed could make Glowinski available. With the return of Quenton Nelson to the starting lineup, Glowinski saw his playing time cut in half as he was out-snapped 2-to-1 in favor of Reed.

Glowinski is currently in his fourth year with the Indianapolis Colts, starting nearly every game at right guard since week six of 2018. He is a strong run blocker who has the occasional gaffe as a pass blocker. So far this season, he has allowed one sack and seven QB hits in 250 pass blocking snaps.

I simply don't see a team being desperate enough to take on Glowinski's contract in a deadline deal. I also don't see the Colts moving on from a very reliable and steady player for a day-three pick (which is likely all he would fetch in return).

Pass Rusher Ben Banogu

The last player to include is former second round pick Ben Banogu. The once highly touted prospect simply hasn't worked out with the Colts, as he has only seen 48 total snaps on defense this season.

It has been frustrating couple of years for the young pass rusher, and the Colts seem to be heading in a different direction off the edge. The only hang up with a potential trade is that I don't know if another team would value him enough to give up a pick.

You never know when it comes to draft pedigree, but I see the Colts as being more likely to cut Banogu rather than trade him this year.

If They Buy

Now it is time for the fun part. I feel pretty confident in saying that the Colts won't make a deal for a player, but it never hurts to speculate. Here are a few players I would like to see the Colts target at a few potential positions of need:

Safety Tracy Walker (Detroit Lions)

A former third round pick back in the 2018 draft, Walker's time with the Lions appears to be coming to a close after this season. The Lions' team is the worst in the NFL, and they should be active sellers come next Tuesday.

The Colts have a major need at safety with the recent injury to Julian Blackmon. While Walker isn't some magic fix on the back end, he is an experienced player who has had some success in the past. For his career, he has 249 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, 18 pass deflections, and two interceptions. He is currently graded as PFF's 4th rated safety in the NFL (among starters).

Considering that Walker will be a free agent after the season, I doubt the Colts would have to give up too much in this hypothetical trade. I would guess a mid day-three pick or a late day-three pick and a player (maybe Banogu or a receiver like Dezmon Patmon).

Safety Duron Harmon (Atlanta Falcons)

Sticking with the Colts' biggest need, Harmon could be a solid veteran addition for the Colts at safety. He is experienced, versatile, and has had a tendency of being a ball-hawk throughout his career.

With the Falcons likely in sell mode, I could definitely see the Colts inquiring about Harmon in this hypothetical scenario. For his career, the veteran safety has totaled 272 tackles, three tackles for a loss, 34 pass deflections, and 19 interceptions.

I can't imagine Harmon fetching more than a late day-three pick at this point in his career. If that is the going rate for the Colts to get a decent starting safety, I am all for it.

Defensive End Derek Barnett (Philadelphia Eagles)

The Colts' other major need is simply adding a pass rusher off the edge. The Colts' two starters for a majority of the year, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Tyquan Lewis, are two of the least effective pass rushers in the league according to Pro Football Focus. While first round pick Kwity Paye has one side locked down, the Colts could stand to add another player that can actually find success.

Barnett hasn't had the best year in Philly, but he has shown the ability to produce in the past. He has 23 career sacks in the NFL, despite having zero through seven games this year. With the Colts' recent success trading with Philly, and the familiarity between the two coaching staffs, I could see this being a potential deal.

Barnett is in a contract year and unlikely to re-sign with Philly. That could make the trade a little easier to pull of for the Colts in this hypothetical scenario. I could realistically see a deal that sends Philly a mid day-three pick and maybe a bottom of the roster player that Nick Sirianni/Jonathan Gannon like in return.

Cornerback Kyle Fuller (Denver Broncos)

The last player to talk about here is veteran cornerback Kyle Fuller. There was a hectic half hour in free agency when the Chicago Bears cut the former Pro Bowl corner. The Colts, among most other teams in the league, were rumored to be interested in him before he ultimately signed with the Broncos.

Now, Fuller is sitting as the fourth-string corner on a bad team and on a one-year deal. He appears to be among the most likely players to be dealt at this year's deadline. With the Colts' injuries at the position, it wouldn't surprise me if they at least inquired.

Fuller likely won't cost more than a mid to late day-three pick considering his play this year and his contract. Will the Colts jump on this mini-sweepstakes (or any other potential trade candidate)? I doubt it, but it is at least fun to speculate.

