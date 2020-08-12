AllColts
Top Stories
News

Colts' T.Y. Hilton Cleared for Camp

Phillip B. Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS — T.Y. Hilton proved prophetic on the timeline for his return to Indianapolis Colts training camp.

The four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, who recently tweaked a hamstring, said on Monday Zoom video conference call that he could be back in “a couple more days, another week.” It was two days. The Colts activated Hilton from the active/non-football injury list on Wednesday.

Because Hilton missed six games with a calf injury in 2019 and had the lowest numbers of his eight-year NFL career, the news that he was already nursing an injury in August was cause for concern. He’s 5-10 and 183 pounds, could his body be breaking down?

Hilton said not to worry.

“No, it’s not going to be a problem,” he said. “I’m feeling real good. Feeling better, feel like myself – probably have got a couple more days, another week. They are not going to rush me. They aren’t going to want me out there any time soon. So I should be in the clear pretty soon. I’m feeling good. It’s up to me and them, the training staff, and we will go from there.”

He also took issue with the criticism that he’s always hurt, accurately listing how many games he’s missed — before last season, he had played in 117 of 121 career games. When Hilton hasn’t been in the lineup, the Colts are 1-9.

“Look at how many games I’ve missed,” he said. “Whenever you see me, I’m pretty much on the field no matter what it is, no matter what the circumstances. We’ll see, we’ll see.”

Hilton, 30, is entering a contract year and has said this will be the final deal of his career. The 2012 third-round selection wants to be “a Colt for life,” but says that’s up to owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard.

Asked if he’s lost anything at his age, Hilton didn’t hesitate.

“I don’t think I have lost anything,” he said. “I mean me working out this offseason, actually I feel faster, got bigger. So, I can’t wait.”

Hilton has 552 receptions for 8,598 yards and 45 TDs, as well as 45 catches for 749 yards and three TDs in the postseason. He’s always been considered among the NFL’s speediest deep threats.

He has a new quarterback in 17th-year pro Philip Rivers, so it’s imperative that the two get comfortable with each other.

“I just want to get out there with him, get our timing down and get certain things down – what he likes throwing (in) one-on-one situations,” Hilton said. “When I’m even, what he likes to throw – the back-shoulder, the over the top, just certain things that can help me help him for us to get on the same page.”

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Colts D-Line Coach Brian Baker's Advice to Young Reserves Vying for Snaps

First-year Indianapolis Colts defensive line coach Brian Baker is candid about what he’s said to young players trying to earn more playing time: Be your best and don’t concern yourself with any other possible distractions.

Phillip B. Wilson

Ultimate Indianapolis Colts Practice Matchup: Quenton Nelson vs. DeForest Buckner

They’re two of the NFL’s best at their positions, so watching All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson battle All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner in Indianapolis Colts practices qualifies as a must-see.

Phillip B. Wilson

Indianapolis Colts O-Line Coach Chris Strausser Weighs in on Tackle Depth

The free-agent of swing tackle Joe Haeg means there’s an important role available among the backups vying for roster spots. In addition to Le’Raven Clark and Chaz Green, Indianapolis Colts offensive line coach Chris Strausser says rookie Danny Pinter and guard Andrew Donnal are versatile options.

Phillip B. Wilson

What's Biggest Difference for Cornerback Xavier Rhodes in Colts Defense?

In seven seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, cornerback Xavier Rhodes was asked to play a lot of man-to-man coverage. Now with the Indianapolis Colts, he’s adjusting to more of a scheme that requires keeping an eye on the quarterback.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts' T.Y. Hilton Looks Forward to Practicing Against Xavier Rhodes

One Floridian to another, four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and 2017 All-Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes have known each other for years. Now they’re teammates who will be pushing each other in practice matchups.

Phillip B. Wilson

Inside AFC South: No. 1 Camp Battles

The weekly series on AFC South Division developments with the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans focuses on the most important position battles in training camp.

Phillip B. Wilson

Indianapolis Colts' DeForest Buckner: 'I Do Believe I'm Slept On'

Although considered among the NFL’s best defensive tackles, DeForest Buckner thinks he isn’t as highly regarded as he should be. The fifth-year pro is looking to make a convincing statement in his first season with the Indianapolis Colts.

Phillip B. Wilson

NFL Opt-Out Deadline Passes, so Now Teams Forge Ahead to Play

The Indianapolis Colts didn’t have any more opt-outs before the deadline, so they will be without three reserves. The NFL officially reported 67 players opted-out with another 102 players placed on reserve/COVID-19.

Phillip B. Wilson

Positive Buzz About Quarterback Philip Rivers Energizing Colts Continues

The Indianapolis Colts’ addition of 17th-year quarterback Philip Rivers keeps generating excitement about what he could do for a franchise that has missed the playoffs in four of the past five seasons.

Phillip B. Wilson

Indianapolis Colts Roster Decisions: Wide Receiver

In sizing up different positions for depth, the first inclination is to keep six wide receivers because injuries depleted the group last season. But don’t be surprised if the Indianapolis Colts initially stick with five wideouts.

Phillip B. Wilson