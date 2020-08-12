Colts' T.Y. Hilton Cleared for Camp

INDIANAPOLIS — T.Y. Hilton proved prophetic on the timeline for his return to Indianapolis Colts training camp.

The four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, who recently tweaked a hamstring, said on Monday Zoom video conference call that he could be back in “a couple more days, another week.” It was two days. The Colts activated Hilton from the active/non-football injury list on Wednesday.

Because Hilton missed six games with a calf injury in 2019 and had the lowest numbers of his eight-year NFL career, the news that he was already nursing an injury in August was cause for concern. He’s 5-10 and 183 pounds, could his body be breaking down?

Hilton said not to worry.

“No, it’s not going to be a problem,” he said. “I’m feeling real good. Feeling better, feel like myself – probably have got a couple more days, another week. They are not going to rush me. They aren’t going to want me out there any time soon. So I should be in the clear pretty soon. I’m feeling good. It’s up to me and them, the training staff, and we will go from there.”

He also took issue with the criticism that he’s always hurt, accurately listing how many games he’s missed — before last season, he had played in 117 of 121 career games. When Hilton hasn’t been in the lineup, the Colts are 1-9.

“Look at how many games I’ve missed,” he said. “Whenever you see me, I’m pretty much on the field no matter what it is, no matter what the circumstances. We’ll see, we’ll see.”

Hilton, 30, is entering a contract year and has said this will be the final deal of his career. The 2012 third-round selection wants to be “a Colt for life,” but says that’s up to owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard.

Asked if he’s lost anything at his age, Hilton didn’t hesitate.

“I don’t think I have lost anything,” he said. “I mean me working out this offseason, actually I feel faster, got bigger. So, I can’t wait.”

Hilton has 552 receptions for 8,598 yards and 45 TDs, as well as 45 catches for 749 yards and three TDs in the postseason. He’s always been considered among the NFL’s speediest deep threats.

He has a new quarterback in 17th-year pro Philip Rivers, so it’s imperative that the two get comfortable with each other.

“I just want to get out there with him, get our timing down and get certain things down – what he likes throwing (in) one-on-one situations,” Hilton said. “When I’m even, what he likes to throw – the back-shoulder, the over the top, just certain things that can help me help him for us to get on the same page.”

