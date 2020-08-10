Colts’ T.Y. Hilton Looks Forward to Practicing Against Xavier Rhodes

INDIANAPOLIS — A Zoom video conference call hand-off from cornerback Xavier Rhodes to wide receiver T.Y. Hilton included some amusing banter on Monday afternoon.

Rhodes had just concluded his chat with reporters, and when told Hilton was next, he screamed, “T.Y.!” As he stood, the cornerback imitated the wide receiver’s famous “T.Y.” hand-gesture TD celebration.

Asked about Rhodes doing the “T.Y,” Hilton laughed.

“He can do it right now, but he can’t do it on the field,” Hilton said, before leaning back with a laugh.

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton celebrates a score with his "T.Y." hand gesture. Robert Scheer/USA TODAY Sports

It’s all in good fun because they’ve known each other for years. They’re both 30 and from Miami — Hilton played his high school ball at Miami Springs, Rhodes at Miami Norland. Hilton played in college at Florida International, Rhodes at Florida State.

Now they’re teammates looking to prove themselves worthy of another contract after 2020. Hilton is entering a contract year after being hurt last season and putting up the lowest numbers of his eight-year, four-time Pro Bowl career. Rhodes, a 2017 All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection in seven seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, was released this offseason and signed a one-year, $3-million deal to join the Colts.

Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes eyes a bounce-back year after being cut by the Vikings. Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports

His new employer is banking on Rhodes regaining his past exemplary form after being inconsistent the past two seasons. Hilton sees an advantage to having to face the physical Rhodes in practice.

“I’ve known him for a long time, especially every time we played Minnesota,” Hilton said. “It’s always been good, fun battles. Both from Florida, both got that competitive spirit.

“It’s going to be fun (smiles). It’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s going to be a lot of trash-talking. But at the end of the day, we’re going to push each other. One corner versus one receiver. It’s going to be some good battles. I’m going to win some and he’s going to win some. But at the end of the day, I’ve got to get the upper hand.”

He smiles again about what’s ahead.

“As long as we continue to push each other and continue to get better,” Hilton said, “the sky’s the limit for both of us.”

Hilton was placed on the active/non-football injury list with a mild hamstring injury eight days ago. Coming off a season in which he missed six starts with a calf injury, the fact that he’s already nursing an injury might be a concern.

But he assures he’s close to being ready to go.

“No, it’s not going to be a problem,” Hilton said. “I’m feeling real good. I’m feeling better, feeling like myself. I’ve probably got maybe another couple days, another week. They’re not going to rush me and want me out there any time soon. I should be in the clear pretty soon. I’m feeling good.”

Hilton said in a previous offseason video call that this next contract will be his last and he wants to be “a Colt for life.” He was asked on Monday if he anticipates an extension before this season, and his answer was the same as before: it’s up to owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I honestly don’t know. It could be my last year (with the Colts), it could not be. We could get an extension, we could not. I’m just going out there and just playing it out. If this is my last year (with the Colts), then we’ll give everything I’ve got, no matter what.

“Even when I’m on the field, I really don’t concentrate on that. That’s between Chris, Mr. Irsay, and my agent. That’s up to them. My body of work speaks for itself. The ball is in their court.”

Hilton has amassed 552 receptions for 8,598 yards and 45 touchdowns since being drafted in the third round in 2012. Throughout his career, he’s been mentioned as one of the NFL’s best deep threats. Before last season’s drop-off, his average long catch per season ranged from 63 to 87 yards.

Could he be more motivated if the Colts didn’t offer an extension before this regular season begins?

“I’m self-motivated,” Hilton said, “so that’s not going to bother me.”

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)