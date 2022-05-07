Skip to main content

Colts' UDFA RB Labeled As Team's Free Agent To Watch

Despite facing a significant uphill climb within the running backs room to make the 53-man roster, UDFA running back Max Borghi is the Colts' UDFA to watch, according to The Athletic.

Coming off of a rather impressive four-year college career at Washington State, undrafted free agent running back Max Borghi seems to have landed in a good situation overall with the Indianapolis Colts. 

Though he's joining a room that features star running back Jonathan Taylor, dual-threat standout Nyheim Hines, and second-year undrafted free agent Deon Jackson, Borghi's skillset fits in rather well with what the Colts are looking for at running back. 

In four seasons with the Cougars, Borghi rushed for 2,158 yards and 32 touchdowns and added 156 receptions for 1,134 yards and nine touchdowns. Now, he lands with the Colts, who have helped turn Hines into a dual-threat star in the NFL. 

Nov 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Max Borghi (21) rushes against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Thanks to his signing with the Colts, Borghi was named The Athletic's UDFA to watch for the Colts by writer Nick Baumgardner, edging out the likes of fellow UDFA running back D'Vonte Price, linebacker JoJo Domann, safety Sterling Weatherford, and offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark.

"No surprise, but Chris Ballard signed my favorite UDFA class from top to bottom," Baumgardner writes. "JoJo Domann, Sterling Weatherford, D’vonte Price and Ryan Van Demark were all draftable players, in my opinion. But Borghi is my favorite: a 5-9, 210-pound bowling ball who rushed for 2,158 yards and had 156 catches as a four-year contributor (including 86 as a sophomore). Hello."

How Borghi fits on the 53-man roster initially still remains to be seen, but the only player to be named to the Doak Walker Award (best running back in the country) and Belitnikoff Award (best receiver in the country) watch lists prior to the start of the 2021 season is extremely intriguing overall. 

He'll have to cut his teeth on special teams, but he's built very similarly to Hines, has a similar skillset, and will now have a chip on his shoulder after going undrafted in a year in which he was certainly a draftable player at the position. 

Borghi will have a lot of eyes on him throughout the summer in Indiana.

Have thoughts on Max Borghi being named the Colts' UDFA to watch? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

