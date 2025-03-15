Colts Have Discouraging Odds to Win Super Bowl LX
The Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LIX and are the favorites to repeat in 2025. The Indianapolis Colts are coming off a mediocre 8-9 finish with many questions about the future fit of quarterback Anthony Richardson.
Every NFL team's goal is to make the playoffs and hoist the Lombardi trophy, so what are the odds that Indianapolis can achieve that? FanDuel has the answer before the draft on April 24th. Indy doesn't find themselves in favorable territory.
So far, the Colts have +8500 odds to win the Super Bowl, which isn't the most encouraging. That puts them at 25th out of 32 total teams. Indianapolis needs to accomplish more to have their chances get better.
However, Chris Ballard has been hard at work, signing prominent names like cornerback Charvarius Ward, safety Camryn Bynum, quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Khalil Herbert, and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore.
Ballard is typically not this type of general manager but knows his job might be on the line ahead of the 2025 season, so these moves make perfect sense. However, Indy's success lies entirely on the shoulders of Shane Steichen and what Richardson can do in year three.
Richardson is fresh off the heels of a tumultuous 2024, where he wasn't his best and now must compete with Jones for the outright starting position. Expect this storyline to dominate everything with the Colts until the starter is officially named.
The Colts' odds might not be too encouraging right now, but there's the rest of free agency and NFL draft ahead. There is plenty of time to put more firepower into the roster for Steichen and new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.
Perhaps if the Colts continue this recent trend, they'll see their Super Bowl odds improve. The Colts will finish the early stages of free agency and then focus on selecting their talents of the future in the upcoming NFL draft.
