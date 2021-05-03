Horseshoe Huddle
Colts Veteran TE Signs Second-Round Tender

Two days after the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts received good news from a veteran member of the roster
Mo Alie-Cox is back.

Alie-Cox, who has played in 40 career games with the Colts, signed his second-round tender Monday morning, returning to the Colts on a one-year deal. Alie-Cox's contract will carry a $3.384 million cap hit.

The fourth-year tight end out of Virginia Commonwealth has hauled in 46 receptions for 620 yards and four touchdowns, including a career-high 31 catches for 394 yards and two touchdowns in 2020.

Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox celebrates a touchdown reception in Sunday's 36-7 home win over the New York Jets. The score was the 400th career TD pass for quarterback Philip Rivers.

By returning to the Colts on the second-round tender, Alie-Cox solidifies the tight end room with veteran Jack Doyle and 2021 fourth-round draft pick Kylen Granson.

The move to tender Alie-Cox ensures that the Colts are able to roll out two experienced tight ends in Frank Reich's system with Carson Wentz at the helm, allowing them to lean on the two security blankets over the middle of the field.

