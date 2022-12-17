Colts, Vikings Announce Inactives Ahead of Saturday's Matchup

The Indianapolis Colts and the Minnesota Vikings have announced their inactives ahead of Saturday's week 15 match-up. There aren't many surprises here for the Colts, as three of the inactive players were announced earlier in the week.

CB Kenny Moore II

QB Sam Ehlinger

CB Brandon Facyson

OL Wesley French

WR Mike Strachan

DL Chris Williams

DE Ben Banogu

Kenny Moore II is still dealing with an ankle injury that he suffered against the Pittsburgh Steelers and will potentially still miss more time past this week. Mike Strachan was also listed as out with a concussion on Thursday. Brandon Facyson was initially listed as doubtful due to an illness, but he was downgraded on Friday afternoon to out.

Patrick Jones II was listed as Questionable due to an illness and has been downgraded to Out. Every other Vikings' player that was listed as Questionable is active for this game against the Indianapolis Colts.

