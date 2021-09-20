Carson Wentz To Have Ankle Evaluated Following Colts' Week 2 Loss

After suffering an ankle injury on a play late in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Indianapolis Colts' quarterback Carson Wentz will have his ankle evaluated. (Video via Indianapolis Colts).

The injuries just keep coming for the Indianapolis Colts, and this time it's quarterback Carson Wentz dealing with yet another lower leg injury.

Wentz suffered an ankle injury late in the fourth quarter on a sack attempt by Los Angeles Rams' star defensive tackle Aaron Donald on third down, forcing the Colts to settle for a field goal.

The injury ultimately knocked Wentz from the game as backup quarterback Jacob Eason came in for the final drive of the game for the Colts, throwing an interception early on in the drive that saw the Colts attempting to tie or take the lead late.

Following the game, Wentz discussed the ankle injury and what the next steps are moving forward for the Colts' new franchise quarterback.

"Yeah, ankle got twisted up. I felt it right away – it did not feel good," Wentz said to reporters following the loss. "I tried to tape it up, spat it up and do everything I could to get out there and finish the game. It’s a bad feeling to not be out there, especially in that situation. Kind of feel like you let the team down a little bit so it’s definitely frustrating, but it’s football.”

The ankle injury is the second lower leg injury Wentz has suffered in roughly a month. Wentz previously had surgery to remove a bone from his foot during training camp after breaking the bone, and now he's dealing with an ankle injury, which will likely sap some of his mobility for the next few weeks, depending on the severity of the injury.

The good news is, Wentz doesn't believe he fractured anything Sunday, stating he's rolled his ankle a number of times throughout his football career and knows the pain associated with it.

“I’m not sure at this point, honestly. I don’t think so, but we will find out [if it's broken]," Wentz said. "I’ve sprained my ankle 100 times probably since I was a kid, this one I just couldn’t play through it at the end of the game. We’ll evaluate and do everything we can to get this thing ready to go for next week.”

Shortly after suffering the injury, the emotions poured out of Wentz, who threw his helmet out of disgust and frustration, dealing with yet another injury in his career, knocking him out of yet another game in which he was hit 11 times and sacked three times by a tenacious Rams' front seven.

“Yeah, I could feel it underneath the pile right away," Wentz added. "I think the guys around me could hear me yelling. It was rolled up on pretty good so it’s definitely frustrating and obviously shouldn’t have thrown my helmet like that, but I knew at that point I was probably not going to come back out this game.

"...At this point I am frustrated about the loss," Wentz continued. "There’s a lot of emotions going on and I’m going to go get a scan as soon as I can and pray. Pray a lot that God can heal this thing and heal it quickly so we can be out there next week.”

It's still a bit early to look ahead to the Week 3 matchup with the AFC South rival Tennessee Titans, but if Wentz can't go, it will be the Eason show once again, one that the Colts got a long look at in the preseason and training camp.

