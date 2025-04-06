Colts Qs: What Happens if Anthony Richardson Loses QB Battle?
We're a little less than a month removed from the start of NFL free agency, and we're under three weeks out from the 2025 NFL Draft, so news has come at a high clip recently.
This naturally leaves people with many questions about the direction in which the Indianapolis Colts are moving after attacking free agency aggressively. Will they have the same approach with the draft?
Horseshoe Huddle begins a new weekly piece today, "Colts Qs," to answer reader questions about the Colts, and there was plenty about free agency, the draft, and most importantly, the quarterback competition between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones. *Some questions edited for clarity.
"Anything in the language from Chris Ballard or Shane Steichen on the QB battle that changes your POV that this is still ultimately Anthony Richardson's battle to lose versus Daniel Jones truly winning it?" -- MGLP, Blueksy
Referring to Shane Steichen and Chris Ballard speaking last week at the NFL annual meetings, not much new information was revealed other than Steichen clarifying what the QB competition will look like. He confirmed that Richardson and Jones will split reps with the first and second teams, beginning as soon as the spring offseason program.
With Richardson being the incumbent, I do think naturally he has the leg up. We're not sure when the winner will be declared, but let's just say by the end of training camp. If the competition is equal throughout camp and there isn't a clear winner, I think it makes sense to stick with Richardson. What do you gain by going to Jones is he or the offense hasn't looked clearly better with him running it.
With that said, I think Richardson needs to get through camp without such huge peaks and valleys. His completion percentage will be up, because it naturally is during camp, but he has to show growth on practice film as a distributor. How is he progressing through his reads? Do the simple pass options look routine as they should, or is his accuracy scattershot? There are going to be big plays, but that can't be the only thing moving the offense. Richardson is going to have to successfully orchestrate the boring parts of sustaining drives.
For Jones to win, I think he'll either have to have an outstanding camp where he clearly has been the better option, or is just able to move the offense with consistency, more than Richardson. While the Colts want things to work out with Richardson, more than anything, they want to win and have a functional offense. Jones may be the more boring option, but if it's what's clearly best for the offense, Jones might be the winner.
"What are realistic expectations for Anthony Richardson this season?" -- Jack14-cw8dc, YouTube
I don't think he's going to flip the script and become Josh Allen all of a sudden, but I think realistic expectations for Richardson are just to become more predictable for the Colts. He's got a full healthy offseason where he isn't preparing for the draft or rehabbing a shoulder surgery, so that's a great start. Plus, working with Allen and his trainer, Chris Hess, is a huge positive.
I think what the Colts want to see from Richardson is, first, that they don't have to worry about him putting in the work that a quarterback should. On the field, I think they want to see a more composed player who isn't making the simple stuff look difficult. Take time, step into throws, and make the throws accurately. A swing pass to a running back delivered well should be something they can count on rather than having to hold their breath that it's going to sail a couple of feet out of the pass-catchers reach.
"If Daniel Jones wins the job, will we still see packages for Anthony Richardson?" -- daltonjames6517, YouTube
Maybe a little bit in the name of creativity and unpredictability in the offense, but not in the name of Richardson's development. I think the training wheels are off at the point and it's about winning games. It's up to Richardson to decide if he's going to see the field or not.
Part of the point of the Colts targeting Jones was that Steichen can do a lot of the same things with both Richardson and Jones as runners and passers. They don't want the offense to completely change depending on who's at quarterback.
"If Daniel Jones wins the QB competition, are Anthony Richardson and Chris Ballard out of Indy after this season?" -- @ColtsstloC, X
I don't think that's necessarily true. I think the pressure on Ballard right now is to win more than anything else. If Richardson shows he's not the guy but the Colts make the playoffs and the other moves Ballard has made look like big reasons for it, I think that helps him immensely. However, if the Colts have another irrelevant year and the quarterback play is a big reason for it, it's hard to argue for Ballard staying on board.
"Shane Steichen said the words 'Press Man' at the combine interview. Who's a better fit for that coverage at CB2, Jaylon Jones or JuJu Brents?" -- Kyle Winslow, Bluesky
Brents is the better option when healthy. He legitimately is the early-round talent he was drafted to be, and we've seen evidence of that in the brief stints he's been on the field. If Brents was a little faster, he'd be made in a lab for what Lou Anarumo corners should be. Unfortunately for Brents, Jones has way more equity with the team because he's a good player and doesn't miss time.
I would be a little surprised if Jones isn't the other starter opposite Charvarius Ward when camp begins.
"Free agent targets the Colts might still be in on?" -- @RandyNorthern3, X
The Colts still have a little cap space to work with ($21.8 million according to OverTheCap.com), but I could see them making a couple modest moves for veterans after the draft depending on what they miss on in the draft.
Tight ends Gerald Everett and Irv Smith are a couple who have caught my eye, as well as a potential reunion with Mo Alie-Cox. Guard makes sense, such as Dalton Risner or Cody Whitehair, or again, reunions with Mark Glowisnki, Carter O'Donnell, or tackle Jackson Barton. Others who make sense are defensive ends Jonathan Bullard, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Emmanuel Ogbah, and DeMarcus Walker, and safety Vonn Bell.
"Do you think a deal for Germaine Pratt could happen around draft time?" -- scooterv13, Bluesky
I'm not sure the Colts want to pair Pratt with Zaire Franklin through trade, but if Cincinnati releases him then it becomes a little more interesting.
"Two questions:
1. Is a trade for Trey Hendrickson even remotely possible? I know fans are constantly talking about it, but no history of the Ballard regime has shown anything to indicate the move is possible.
2. There’s a lot of talk that if the Colts lose out on Tyler Warren, which is looking more and more likely as his stock rises, that the team would pick or trade down with a target of getting one of the draft’s top safeties. I thought Nick Cross played well last year; why get a third safety?" -- @ChrisYingling2, X
1. I don't want to say it's impossible, just unlikely. The Colts are unlikely to pony up high draft capital for someone who's 30-plus and likely isn't around long term. I have to think the Colts are one of the most likely suitors if Hendrickson does get traded, but not for early draft capital AND a huge new contract.
2. I do think the Colts need another safety because there is zero depth behind the starters, but probably not with their first or second-round pick. I do think the Colts like the idea of Camryn Bynum and Nick Cross playing together. However, Anarumo can get exotic and would find use for a capable third safety, but that's not necessarily someone you want to take with a top-50 pick.
"Do you guys have any idea on what position they draft first? I'm rooting for not tight end, but premium position best-player-available: tackle, edge, cornerback. Tight end second round." -- Thomas, Bluesky
Tight end feels like their biggest goal, so apologies for disappointing there. They want a three-down tight end with potential star power, and that drops off drastically after Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland, and Mason Taylor.
Other positions I think they'll covet early are the offensive and defensive lines. They don't have the necessary depth on either front yet, and they need to figure out who's starting at right guard.
"If all 3 are available at 14, who’s the pick? Tyler Warren, Tyler Booker, or Jihaad Campbell" -- @CodyK303, X
I would rank them Warren, Campbell, and Booker personally, but I think the Colts will have it Warren, Booker, Campbell.
Warren is a layup -- he's the best player at their biggest position of need. While I love Campbell and he's my top linebacker, the Colts need someone who's going to contribute immediately. Booker is a plug-and-play guard who likely helps make the Colts' line an elite unit. Campbell is a younger player rehabbing a shoulder surgery that is going to keep him out long enough to question what his impact will be as a rookie.