Why Colts Wide Receivers, Tight Ends Have Improved

In today’s NFL, it is imperative to have playmakers at both the wide receiver and tight end positions.

This has been an area for the Indianapolis Colts that, statistically speaking, looks great for the 2022 campaign (ranking ninth in the NFL in passing yards at 2,449 and middle-of-the-pack at 17th with 222.6 YPG).

This being said, it hasn’t shown in any part of the scoring area, with the Colts sitting at 10 total receiving touchdowns. This has helped lead to the second-worst offense in the league in points per contest (15.7, behind the Denver Broncos).

Let’s start with the leader of all pass-catchers wearing a horseshoe, Michael Pittman Jr.

Michael Pittman Jr. | Wide Receiver Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Pittman has been the best receiver for the Colts now for two seasons. Drafted 34th overall in the second round of the 2020 draft, Pittman made an impact in his rookie year and has only built on this every year since. In 2021 he was undisputed at the position for the Colts, leading the receiver corps as a sophomore in the NFL with 88 catches for 1,082 yards and 6 touchdowns, also improving on efficiency with a 68.2% catch efficiency. Now in 2022, he leads yet again in catches and yards, comfortably the best receiver with 67 catches for 678 receiving yards and 72.8% catching efficiency. However, the biggest knock on Pittman is the lack of downfield throws. Seeing 10.1 yards per catch shows the Colts aren’t taking advantage of Pittman’s 6'4", 225-pound frame. Will Pittman become used more often as a downfield threat for quarterback Matt Ryan? It remains to be seen. However, another receiver that has had to battle getting short throws, but has proven to be a bigger threat than anticipated, is Parris Campbell. Parris Campbell | Wide Receiver © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Drafted in 2019 in the second round (59th overall) out of Ohio State University, Campbell was on track to be an immediate threat to pair with fellow burner T.Y. Hilton. However, Campbell immediately battled injuries that held him to just seven games, 18 receptions, and only 127 yards total. These injuries would limit Campbell to a mere eight total games over the 2020 and 2021 campaigns, where he showed brief signs of promise, but his proneness to injury would force him to succumb to the sidelines. Now in 2022, a fully healthy Campbell has thrived with Ryan, posting career highs across his stat line. Currently, Campbell has played in all 11 games and brought in 44 catches for 440 total yards and 3 touchdowns. Would it be nice to see #1 down the field more? Of course. But one thing is for sure, Campbell can win at any point with his speed, and it has shown throughout this season. Lastly, we will cover the rookie out of Cincinnati, Alec Pierce. Alec Pierce | Wide Receiver Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Pierce was drafted this year in the second round by the Colts. Right away, he was in the starting rotation with the receivers and a deep threat for Ryan. Only missing Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pierce has played 10 games and stands by a 28-catch, 424-yard stat line. He’s also the team leader in yards per catch with 15.1 per. Instead of Pittman or Campbell, as many figured would be the case, it’s been the rookie that has been targeted downfield more than anybody. The Philadelphia Eagles snuffed out Pierce in Week 11, allowing only 3 out of 8 targets to be pulled in by Pierce (only 28 yards for 9.3 YPC). Pierce is finding his footing, but it remains to be seen if he will be used outside of anything more than a deep threat for Ryan to home the ball to. Along with the wide receivers are the tight ends, so let’s transition into the discussion about the ever-evolving position for the Colts. Mo Alie-Cox | Tight End © Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK Out of the gate, we will discuss the recent moneyman for the Colts, Mo Alie-Cox. In 2022, Alie-Cox inked a three-year, $18 million contract with Indianapolis, in the hopes that he would be the tight end of the future. If this is the case, it’s a year delayed. With a massive 6'5", 267-pound frame, Alie-Cox has been primarily utilized for blocking, but at the tight end position, you still have to be a prominent threat in the passing attack. He currently has 14 catches for 163 yards and 2 touchdowns through 11 games. Also accompanying Alie-Cox are sophomore Kylen Granson and rookie Jelani Woods, who have both made their stamp in an otherwise bleak offensive year. Kylen Granson | Tight End Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports Granson leads all tight ends on the Colts with 25 catches (fourth on the team), 249 yards, and a nice 78% catch efficiency. Granson has shown out recent weeks and is coming out as the best receiving option at the tight end that the Colts have. He is shorter, but this helps him excel as a route runner and a ball carrier. He will very likely be used more and more as the season goes on, and Ryan has shown a liking to the Southern Methodist alum. Jelani Woods | Tight End © Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports To round out the tight end group for the Colts is Woods, the dynamic red-zone rookie out of the University of Virginia. The Colts took Woods in the third round of this year’s draft. Right away, Woods showed up as a big target but has recently been battling injuries that have put a halt to his year. Right now, he has played only nine games and has 7 catches, but 3 touchdowns, almost half of his receptions.

As every Colts fan knows, this is an offense that looks great on paper, but on Sundays, Mondays, or any day for football in 2022, they have not shown up in many phases of the attack and all position groups are to blame.

With the quarterbacks, running backs, and receiving positions covered, that leaves only one position group remaining, and if you’re a Colts fan, you’ll want to read it.

