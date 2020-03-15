Colts, Anthony Castonzo Agree On Two-Year Deal

INDIANAPOLIS — Offensive left tackle Anthony Castonzo, an important piece to the Indianapolis Colts’ offseason puzzle, has agreed to terms on a new contract on the eve of free agency.

The 10th-year pro accepted a two-year, $33-million deal, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Castonzo, a Pro Bowl alternate for the first time of his career last season, becomes the league’s highest-paid left tackle.

The Colts announced the transaction on Sunday, one day before the official tampering period begins. NFL free agency is set to start with the new league year on Wednesday. It’s a timely deal which will allow the Colts to focus more on other positions of need without tinkering much with an offensive line that will return intact.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich expressed relief at last month’s NFL Scouting Combine after Castonzo informed the team he wanted to return. Castonzo had said at season’s end that he was also considering retirement.

"We think a lot of Anthony Castonzo," Ballard said back in January. "I do think Anthony Castonzo's playing at a high level still, I think he's got three or more more years of high-level play at left tackle."

A first-round pick in 2011, he’s started all 132 games in which he’s appeared as well as eight in the postseason. Ballard said at the combine that he thought Castonzo had his best season last year, when the Colts had the NFL’s only offensive line with the same five starters for all 16 games.

The Colts had a top-10 rushing attack for the first time since 2001, ranking seventh at 133.1 yards per game, and the 4.52 yards per carry was the fifth-highest season total in franchise history. The line tied for ninth-fewest sacks allowed at 32.

Castonzo, who turns 32 in August, is the locker room’s longest-tenured player with the Colts and considered one of the team leaders.