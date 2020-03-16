Colts Save $4 Million In Release Of Margus Hunt

INDIANAPOLIS — One day after agreeing to terms on an expensive contract to retain offensive left tackle Anthony Castonzo, the Indianapolis Colts saved $4 million by releasing veteran defensive end/tackle Marcus Hunt.

The team confirmed the move in a news release. The transaction was to be expected, considering Hunt’s lack of production in 2019 had relegated the seven-year pro to a backup in the defensive line rotation.

Hunt had the best season of his career in 2018, taking advantage of an opportunity to be a full-time starter for the first time with 30 tackles and five sacks in 15 starts. He also had 13 tackles for losses. His ability to shift between defensive end and defensive tackle also meant more snaps.

He was rewarded with a two-year, $9 million contract before 2019. But Hunt started five of 16 games last year with just 17 tackles and no sacks. Because his contract was front-loaded, the team saved his entire salary for 2020.

Hunt gave a candid assessment of last season in saying, "This is a performance-based business and my performance last year wasn’t up to my standards.”

After the release, Hunt tweeted: "Thank you INDY!!! Thank you to the Irsay family and Chris for bringing me in 3 years ago! For believing in me and pushing me to be better every day. We’re grateful for the time we got to spend in Indianapolis."

Hunt had never started a game in four seasons with Cincinnati, which had selected him in the second round in 2013. But he had 25 starts in three seasons with the Colts. He was also productive in 2017 with 29 total tackles and one sack in 16 games, five of them starts.

The team had announced on Sunday, the day before free agent tampering was to begin, that Castonzo had agreed to a two-year, $33 million contract which makes him the highest-paid left tackle in the NFL.

Before the moves, the Colts had the second-most salary cap space at $86.1 million, according to spotrac.com. As a result, their adjusted cap space is now $70.087 million.

Defensive line was already considered a position of need, be it in the draft or free agency. Hunt's departure further places emphasis on bolstering that position.

NFL free agency will begin as scheduled on Wednesday, the first day of the new league year. The NFL draft is scheduled for April 23-25 in Las Vegas, but because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is expected to proceed without fan attendance.