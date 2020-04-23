ColtsSpeak: Brent Ginn

PhilB: What do you think of the Colts today?

Brent: I think we’re moving in a good direction. I like the signing of (Philip) Rivers. He’ll be a good mentor for anything in the future that we decide to do, via the draft or not. The (DeForest) Buckner trade, I think that will be a huge help on defense. And the uniform tweaks they released are pretty cool, too.

PhilB: Anything specific you like about the new looks?

Brent: The like the woodwork lettering. That’s a nice touch. And I always like the old horse logo. That’s been one of my favorites.

PhilB: You’re in the Rivers camp. I know there are people who are pro and con on the quarterback, but you think it will be OK?

Brent: Oh yeah, for sure. He’s got chemistry with (head coach) Frank Reich and (offensive coordinator) Nick Siriani, so he should be able to come right in. I saw an article already where Rivers said he knows 80 to 85 percent of the playbook. We just really need a big-body receiver to go with him because I know he likes to throw it up and have guys pull it down. If we can get a big guy, and a nice tight end, we should be set.

PhilB: What are the draft needs?

Brent: Our 34th pick, we should go with a big-body receiver like Brandon Aiyuk, or Tee Higgins or Laviska Shanault. He would be nice if he’s there. And then (tight end) Cole Kmet, he would be a good pick-up, too. Then obviously some O-line depth since we don’t really have a lot after losing Joe Haeg.

PhilB: Some suggest drafting a quarterback now. I’m not thinking that’s going to happen. What do you think?

Brent: I’ve seen some where they say the Seattle Seahawks might be good trade partner since they usually trade back, but you still can’t get a franchise quarterback in my opinion at 27. Although they did get lucky with Russell Wilson. And then of course Tom Brady was in the sixth round. You can find a diamond in the rough.

PhilB: (GM) Chris Ballard has gone a little out of his comfort zone just to trade a draft pick. He loves his picks. It had to be a special circumstance to trade a first-round pick. But Buckner was. I agree with the deal. But it’s not Ballard’s nature. If anything, I won’t be surprised if he trades down a little bit.

Brent: I wouldn’t be surprised, either. He loves his draft picks. I think he’s made a trade in every single draft so far. Like what he said in one of his interviews, you have a proven player in Buckner. He just went to the Super Bowl, so he brings all that experience. I don’t think it was a bad decision at all. It was a great move.

PhilB: They need a little help in the secondary, but it seems like they have the makings of a decent defense.

Brent: Oh yeah, when you’ve got the heart and soul in (linebacker) Darius Leonard, (cornerback) Kenny Moore II is great, (cornerback) Rock Ya-Sin is developing really well. I thought (cornerback) Marvell Tell looked really good in training camp last year. I do think they need to draft another cornerback, for development purposes.

PhilB: I was thinking the same thing. Cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie are on one-year, prove-it deals, so you don’t have a lot of depth and you’ve got to look to the future a little bit.

Brent: For sure, plus Rhodes is coming off a down couple of years. It’s a good, little prove-it deal for him. Hopefully we can capitalize on that and he plays bigger than the contract.

PhilB: You’ve gone to some Colts games, how much are you worried about if or when you go this year, or the season hanging in the balance starting on time or not?

Brent: It’s kind of a bummer. Going to a game is just so much different than watching on TV. There’s that adrenaline rush. If somebody hasn’t ever been to a Colts game, they absolutely need to do it because it’s one of the best things ever. It’s always a great time. They have great food in there now. And just that atmosphere in general, you can’t match it.

PhilB: Do you have a favorite memory or one that stands out?

Brent: Well, it’s not a great memory, but I remember being there when Mike Vanderjagt missed the field goal in the RCA Dome (in an AFC Divisional playoff loss to Pittsburgh). That one has always stuck with me. It’s one I will always remember as a kid. There were a lot of Peyton Manning to Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne days.

PhilB: You were at that Steelers game? Yeah, Vanderjagt missed that potential game-tying field goal by a lot.

Brent: He wasn’t the same after that. He went to the Cowboys and didn’t have a great year there.

PhilB: His career fizzled out quickly. It blows my mind because he was really a good kicker, but he was the opposite of Adam Vinatieri in that one guy is known for the clutch kicks he’s made in his career and the other guy is known for missing the two most important kicks of his career.

Brent: It is what it is.

PhilB: Do you have a favorite player?

Brent: All-time favorite player? Hands down, Bob Sanders.

PhilB: You liked how he played.

Brent: Yeah, the hard-hitting safety, the ‘Hitman,’ he brought it. I just wish he would have been able to stay healthy. Because when he was healthy on our defense, he was the X factor, the game changer for us. I got to meet him once and got my Bob Sanders jersey autographed. That was a real cool experience.

PhilB: His arms were huge.

Brent: Oh yeah, he was one tough guy. He was a monster.

