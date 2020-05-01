ColtsSpeak: Darrin Crutcher

PhilB: What did you think of the NFL draft?

Darrin: It was very important. I would say the (wide receiver) Michael Pittman Jr. pick (in second round) threw me off a little bit, but I could see him fitting as a No. 2 receiver. (Jonathan) Taylor, I didn’t think we needed to spend a high-round pick on a running back. I think we needed to address another high-profile receiver, maybe another quarterback other than (Jacob) Eason, but I think Eason was very good. As far as the other positions we got, I know we added a safety. We got guys who are interchangeable. On our defense, we look for guys who we can plug and play at different positions. I think on that end, (GM Chris Ballard) did a very good job at finding what we needed. Overall, I would give it a B-plus.

PhilB: That’s the grade I gave and people got mad at me.

Darrin: (Laughs.)

PhilB: Mel Kiper Jr. and a couple of other analysts said A-minus, that the Colts had one of the NFL’s best drafts, so some fans thought I was being harsh.

Darrin: I think we could have addressed another high-round receiver or I know safety is an iffy position for us, we could have gone there, too.

PhilB: You mentioned safety, the Colts have a decision to make on Malik Hooker’s 2021 option on Monday. What do you think, yes or no?

Darrin: To be on the safe, yes, but I would be looking for other fits. He’s still young, he’s got time to grow and develop, but I think he’s very nimble. His body is breaking down as fast as his development is going. We’ve seen that with Clayton Geathers. I don’t think you want to waste an opportunity on that. If somebody bits, I would go. But I would also save myself because he is important. When he’s healthy, we play at a high level. When he’s down, our defense suffers.

PhilB: I’m with you on that. I can go either way. Overall, moving forward, Ballard plugged a lot of holes. How do feel the roster is shaping up?

Darrin: I know our O-line is solid. Like I said, I think our receiving corpse needs to be a little bit more seasoned. Our cornerbacks are our weakness. Everything else, we plugged, especially with the (defensive tackle) DeForest Buckner trade. That was very good for us.

PhilB: What do you think about quarterback Philip Rivers?

Darrin: He’s a gunslinger. He’s that guy, he’s not going to be conservative, he’s going to take chances. With our offense and the type of receivers we have, especially T.Y. Hilton, and the type of offense that (head coach) Frank Reich runs, I think he fits perfect. In today’s game, you need to gamble on some plays. Sometimes, being too conversation hurts you. That’s why the Patriots struggled last year. You can be a little risky, and sometimes when you’re risky it pays off. Philip Rivers is going to bring that toughness, that knowledge of the game, and make everybody better.

PhilB: What other positions do the Colts need to address?

Darrin: We still need an edge rusher, maybe a left edge. We need solid corners. We got rid of Pierre Desir. We need corners. And I’m still iffy about safety. Other than that, I think everything else is set in stone and solid.

PhilB: What other thoughts do we have on the Colts this fine day?

Darrin: We need to focus on the future. I don’t think Eason is the answer at quarterback. There are a couple of solid quarterbacks coming from the college ranks next year, (Ohio State’s) Justin Fields, and of course you’ve got (Trevor Lawrence) from Clemson, we call him ‘Sunshine,’ I’m an Alabama fan. You’ve got (Alabama’s) Mac Jones, I think he could be a developmental guy. So we’ve still got some talent coming through the ranks next year. I wouldn’t put all my chips on Eason. That would be my thoughts, just sealing up that quarterback position. That’s important. With no quarterback, you don’t win.

PhilB: That’s the most important position, no doubt. Do you have a favorite Colts player all-time?

Darrin: Edgerrin James. I got to meet him when I was 9 years old. But I also admired Tarik Glenn. I was an offensive lineman, so I admired what he did on the offensive line.

PhilB: I loved ‘Edge.’ He was one of my favorites as well. You and I think alike. I loved how he played and how he talked.

Darrin: Yeah, 100 percent. Minus the injuries, we could have won a couple more Super Bowls. But injuries play a part in the game. You’ve got to roll with those punches.

PhilB: Are you worried about the season starting on time?

Darrin: Yes and no. If they can control the virus, we’ll start on time. But the NFL, it moves on its own. I just saw something that said they’re going to release the schedule as if it was pre-COVID. I’m just looking forward to hopefully seeing some football on TV.

PhilB: Do you have a Colts memory from a game?

Darrin: One memory was a bad memory, when Devin Hester ran the kickoff back for a touchdown in Super Bowl XLI. I’m not a Bears fan, but that play was memorable. I always thought that first play, that sets a tone. I thought the Colts would falter. But they very much responded. That was a very important lesson. It taught me that in the game of football, it’s not how you start the game, it’s how you finish. They came back and won and sealed the deal.

PhilB: Have you been to a Colts game?

Darrin: I’ve been to three of them. I went to a Steelers game. My grandpa liked the Cowboys, so we went to one of those games. And also Tarik Glenn, he gave us tickets to a game.

