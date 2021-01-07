ColtsSpeak: David Bryant Talks Playoffs

PhilB: How are you feeling about the AFC playoff game with the Colts (11-5) at the Buffalo Bills (13-3) on Saturday?

David: I’m excited about the playoff game. Obviously, getting to 11 wins in this league any year is definitely a feat. I’m stoked about that. We’re not exactly running into a buzzsaw with Buffalo. The nice thing is it’s early. I think the temperature is going to be in the mid-to-low 30s, no rain, no snow. So that’s definitely a blessing to go to Buffalo in the playoffs and not have to worry about that. One thing I’m really stoked about is this is Buffalo’s first home playoff game since 1996. That’s a big deal. That’s huge for us, honestly.

PhilB: What’s the key to the game for the Colts?

David: The key to the game is for us to be able to establish the run. As soon as we establish the run, everything kind of opens up and we can go back to that. You’ve seen that in the last couple of weeks. We had 253 rushing yards from running back Jonathan Taylor, a phenomenal game with him breaking the team record. That is epic, but we still went blank in the second half on Sunday until J.T. hooked us up with that last touchdown. We’ve got to figure this out. When we have the run established, it opens things up for play-action, which is what quarterback Philip Rivers has made a career out of. It seems like wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is really starting to go vertical again. It seems like they have that comfortable feel about him and Philip now, which is huge. Zach Pascal is going to do what he’s got to do. But it all starts with the run upfront.

PhilB: The Bills are seven-point favorites and have won nine of 10. The one game they lost was on a DeAndre Hopkins miracle Hail Mary grab with three guys all over him. They’ve played pretty darn well. Who concerns you the most about the Bills?

David: Any time you come up against a quarterback like Josh Allen, the guy’s talented, he’s exceptionally talented. He can spread the ball just as well as so many other quarterbacks in the league. Is he that major big name like a Drew Brees or, I hate to say it, Tom Brady? He’s not yet, but man, I tell you, he’s working towards it. He’s definitely turning more into a game general, and that is concerning because our pass defense is not great. Unfortunately, that’s where we’re at. If we were able to win the turnover battle, I think that will mess with them because they’re walking into this thing pretty high. We get them on their heels a little bit, it’s going to change Allen’s mindset just because of his inexperience in the playoffs.

PhilB: Colts edge rusher Justin Houston reminded us that Allen is a big guy, like 6-5 and 240 pounds. I didn’t realize that because he runs so well. He’s so nimble afoot, he’s got eight rushing TDs. He threw for 37 TDs and 4,544 yards, just insane numbers, a breakout year in his third year, by far. I’m with you. I’m real nervous about the Colts pass rush. DeForest Buckner led the Colts with 9.5 sacks. The outside guys, they’ve got to show up and get in Allen’s face, don’t you think?

David: I absolutely agree. We’ve started hot the last couple of weeks, but then we’ve fizzled in the second half. I don’t know if it’s because the offense isn’t staying on the field enough and it’s forcing the defense to stay on the field much longer, so they just don’t seem nearly as effective. That is a big concern because Josh Allen can beat you in a number of ways. He’s got the tools to do it. That’s where we’re really in danger. I’m hoping safety Julian Blackmon will have a big game. And obviously having our guys stay healthy is going to be a huge key. If they’re able to lock down, I think it could be a very good day for the Colts. A lot of people don’t really see it coming. Like you mentioned, the Bills are seven-point favorites playing at home. Originally, I thought the spread would be a bit more, to be honest with you. So I’m pretty optimistic, but at the end of the day, I’m realistic as well.

David Bryant went to his first Colts game in 1984, when the team arrived in Indy. David Bryant

PhilB: What other thoughts are on your mind, either about this game or the Colts’ big picture.

David: Well, big picture, the biggest thing looming over us is the question about quarterback. Philip Rivers has brought the team to 11 wins. That’s a big key. He’s saying he wants to stay longer. I know us getting to the playoffs is a big deal. He got that done. I know head coach Frank Reich is pretty happy with him as well. It was a big deal for coach to get to the playoffs because he really hung his hat on Philip Rivers, he really did, he absolutely did. Twenty-five million for a one-year contract for a guy who was looking like he was going to be out of the league, and now here we are. He’s earned another year, but we’ve got to make a decision because Jacoby Brissett is going to be gone after this year. We won’t have a strong backup. Rookie Jacob Eason is kind of in the black hole. No one is really talking about him, no one really knows what’s going on with him. But I don’t think we’re at a point where we need to bring in someone in the draft. There are some good players who will be available in free agency, but they’re starters. If you look at Matthew Stafford, he’s not going to be in Detroit. But he’s up in years. Is that the long-term answer? No, it’s not. So you’re just basically kicking the can down the road with that. That’s why I’m kind of looking at the Eason situation. Everyone talks about how he has all the mechanics, the laser arm, he’s got a cannon, the guy shoots a howitzer for God’s sake in his arm. But, what about his attitude and work processes, does he have it done and is working his butt off to prove he’s here. He has benefited from two true professionals in Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett. Brissett has been great this year in those short-yardage situations. Jacob Eason is hopefully learning and maybe next year he could be the backup.

Philip Rivers is 5-6 in the playoffs and has reached one AFC title game. Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

PhilB: I posted a story asking if Philip Rivers has done enough to be re-signed, or are you worried about the second-half struggles in some games? I suggested that how he plays in this playoff game could impact that decision. There have been mixed responses. But if he goes out there and lays an egg on Saturday, how much does your opinion change?

David: Yeah, I think that’s your answer. At the end of the day, Philip Rivers has never been to the Super Bowl.

PhilB: Yeah, 5-6 in the playoffs, he’s made the playoffs in seven of his 15 years as a starter.

David: I begrudgingly remember losing to the Chargers twice. I specifically remember in 2008 because I had just come home from Iraq. I was so excited to be watching that game. And, of course, you see Darren Sproles running down that sideline and I’m saying, ‘Someone make a tackle.’ And, of course, it didn’t happen. That said, Rivers has never been to the Super Bowl. It’s not like he’s spent most of his years in the AFC championship game, either. So if he comes out and just lays an egg, honestly I think that’s our answer. Then we have to work quickly. Monday was a huge day in the NFL, as it is every year after the playoffs are set. Black Monday for a reason, right? There are going to be changes happening very quickly. Heck, there are more GMs being hired than coaches looking for jobs this year. We’re going to have to have an answer very quickly. We’ll see. Jacoby Brissett, as well as he has played it, he’s been a true professional in backing up Phil and doing everything he could, but he still has a very sour taste in his mouth. His mindset is, ‘I should be a starter.’ But between us, Philip did a better job than Jacoby the previous year. I know Jacoby had the knee injury, but I’m sorry, everybody plays hurt.

PhilB: Philip Rivers played with a turf toe for about a month.

David: This league is what have you done for me lately? I tell you, hands down, we expected to be in the playoffs this year. The fact that we were in a position where we needed help to get into the playoffs on Sunday, that spoke volumes because we had the tools, we had the personnel, we had the capability. We had something to be proved, and Jonathan Taylor has truly turned it on. I’m so excited about him.

(If you’re a diehard Colts fan and want to share ColtsSpeak opinions, send an email to phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)