Contract Details Revealed for Colts' OT Eric Fisher

Two weeks after inking the two-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion left tackle, the Colts revealed the details of Eric Fisher's one-year contract
Contract details for new Indianapolis Colts left tackle Eric Fisher were revealed Monday, and it looks like even more of a bargain than originally reported for General Manager Chris Ballard and company.

According to the Indy Star's Joel A. Erickson, a Colts insider, Fisher's one-year deal is actually a two-year contract with the second year voidable, allowing the Colts to reduce the 2021 cap charge.

Previously, Fisher's deal was announced as a one-year, $9.4 million deal. According to national NFL report Aaron Wilson, the deal is technically a one-year, $8.38 million deal, with incentives pushing the deal up to $9.4 million in value.

In 2021, Fisher's base salary will carry a $2 million charge, and has a $4 million signing bonus, along with per-game roster bonuses, adding up to a cap charge of $6.49 million, which counts as roughly 3.4% against the Colts' overall cap number, according to Over the Cap.

Considering the total guaranteed money owed to Fisher this year is just $6 million, the Colts made out like bandits here, inking a guy who has a strong resume and was relatively cheap due to the torn Achilles he suffered in the AFC Championship Game in January.

With Fisher's contract language now official, Indianapolis has roughly $12.2 million in effective salary-cap space, according to Over The Cap, which accounts for just the top 51 contracts on the roster.

Have thoughts on the official details of Eric Fisher's contract? Drop a line in the comments section below!

Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher (72) against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
